Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 71-year-old missing man in Milwaukee.

James Glover went missing Friday evening in Milwaukee.
James Glover went missing Friday evening in Milwaukee.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert was issued for James Glover (71) at midnight Saturday after going missing on Friday in Milwaukee.

Glover is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 160lbs. He has brown eyes and short, black hair. He was last seen near N. 60th and W. Fond Du Lac Friday evening wearing a brown thermal top, gray khaki pants, black shoes and a gray driver’s cap. Police say he could have military dog tags on him.

Officials report Glover does not have access to a vehicle or a phone. There’s the possibility that he is riding the bus, as he has in the past according to police. Action 2 News is told Glover may seem confused.

Anyone with information on where Glover could be located is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414)-935-7049.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Kyle Rittenhouse puts his hand over his face after he is found not guilt on all counts at the...
What they’re saying: Politicians react to Kyle Rittenhouse verdict
Andrew Lerman said his mom’s not out of the woods yet, but she is able to breathe on her own...
Woman with COVID-19 wakes up after 60 days in a coma, right before being taken off life support
Brown County Drug Task Force investigators say they discovered a gun making operation in the...
Investigators: Green Bay man 3D-printed homemade guns to trade for meth

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Mild for the weekend with a light wintry mix possible tomorrow!
Lawrence University students protest the Kyle Rittenhouse trial verdict on Nov. 19, 2021
Students at Lawrence University protest Rittenhouse verdict
The Granary groundbreaking
The Granary groundbreaking
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday, November 19, for the Door County Granary.
Groundbreaking held for Door County granary after years of uncertainty