Silver Alert issued for 71-year-old missing man in Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert was issued for James Glover (71) at midnight Saturday after going missing on Friday in Milwaukee.

Glover is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 160lbs. He has brown eyes and short, black hair. He was last seen near N. 60th and W. Fond Du Lac Friday evening wearing a brown thermal top, gray khaki pants, black shoes and a gray driver’s cap. Police say he could have military dog tags on him.

Officials report Glover does not have access to a vehicle or a phone. There’s the possibility that he is riding the bus, as he has in the past according to police. Action 2 News is told Glover may seem confused.

Anyone with information on where Glover could be located is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414)-935-7049.

