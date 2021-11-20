Advertisement

MILDER WEATHER THIS WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Skies are starting out mostly cloudy this morning, and will likely stay that way for the majority of the day. Temperatures this afternoon will likely be the mildest temperatures we will see over the next seven days. Our highs will top out in the mid 40s across most of the area today. Overnight, lows will fall into the 20s, but we’re mild again for Sunday with highs back in the 40s.

By tomorrow afternoon, as low pressure passes to our north, there is a chance of a light wintry mix or snow showers. Even though our snow totals will be less than an inch, some slippery travel is possible Sunday evening, with improving road conditions into Monday morning.

Look for another blast of chilly air to start the next work week, but thankfully, we do NOT see any big storms leading into Thanksgiving... Other than some rain showers on Wednesday, travel conditions before the holiday will be in good shape.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SW 5-15+ MPH

SUNDAY: W/NW 10-25+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Seasonably mild, and breezy at times. HIGH: 45 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Light PM wintry mix or snow showers. Wind picks up late. HIGH: 42 LOW: 19

MONDAY: Colder and blustery with a mix of sun and clouds. Lingering AM flakes? HIGH: 32 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with less wind. Milder. HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild. Spotty rain showers possible. HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

THANKSGIVING: Cooler and brisk with partly cloudy skies. HIGH: 38 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. HIGH: 34

