Advertisement

Lawrence University students protest Rittenhouse jury verdict

Kyle Rittenhouse listens as the verdict in his trial is read on Nov. 19, 2021
Kyle Rittenhouse listens as the verdict in his trial is read on Nov. 19, 2021
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Since the verdict we’ve been hearing from people on both sides, and Friday night some of those who disagreed with the jury’s ruling, gathered for a protest at Lawrence University.

Those participating, were demanding justice for the lives lost in Kenosha during the protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

“I think there’s no question that if Kyle Rittenhouse was a black man that he would have been found guilty today,” said student Anders Hanhan.

Student Gustavo Zuniga added, “We just want to show our solidarity with people in Kenosha right now. We’re up in Appleton and we just want to show that people up here in the Fox Valley are supporting the people fighting for this change in Kenosha right now.”

In Kenosha the lawyer defending Rittenhouse, Mark Richards, also spoke out saying that public perception of his client was altered by a false narrative, mostly spread on social media.

“The story that came out at the beginning was not the true story,” Richards said.

He also said, Rittenhouse has regrets.

“He wishes none of this would have ever happened, but as he said when he testified, he did not start this and we’re thankful in more ways than one that the jury finally got to hear the true story,” Richards added.

Students at Lawrence say they avoided leaving campus for the rally, in an effort to prevent conflict with people supporting Rittenhouse in the community.

“This was not a surprise to people who recognize the oppressive nature of the American state. While we are outraged, we are not surprised,” said student Terrence Freeman.

Rittenhouse is with his family right now, but for safety reasons, his whereabouts are not being disclosed.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and SWAT respond to an armed person on Green Bay's east side. Nov. 18, 2021.
One in custody after SWAT situation on Green Bay’s east side prompted shelter-in-place alert
Wisconsin Coronavirus Resources
COVID-19 activity “critically high” in 16 Wisconsin counties
Melissa Mann
Woman arrested in attempted robbery at Greenville McDonald’s
Brown County Drug Task Force investigators say they discovered a gun making operation in the...
Investigators: Green Bay man 3D-printed homemade guns to trade for meth
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial

Latest News

Green Bay Packers stock certificates through the years
Packers sold 126K shares of stock since Tuesday
Destination Door County presents Packers running back A.J. Dillon with the Key to Door County
Packers' A.J. Dillon is Door County ambassador
Saturday marks the start of Wisconsin's 170th gun-deer hunt
The eve of hunting season
Kyle Rittenhouse (right) stands to hear the jury's verdicts
DEBRIEF: Jury acquits Kyle Rittenhouse