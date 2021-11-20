Lawrence University students protest Rittenhouse jury verdict

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Since the verdict we’ve been hearing from people on both sides, and Friday night some of those who disagreed with the jury’s ruling, gathered for a protest at Lawrence University.

Those participating, were demanding justice for the lives lost in Kenosha during the protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

“I think there’s no question that if Kyle Rittenhouse was a black man that he would have been found guilty today,” said student Anders Hanhan.

Student Gustavo Zuniga added, “We just want to show our solidarity with people in Kenosha right now. We’re up in Appleton and we just want to show that people up here in the Fox Valley are supporting the people fighting for this change in Kenosha right now.”

In Kenosha the lawyer defending Rittenhouse, Mark Richards, also spoke out saying that public perception of his client was altered by a false narrative, mostly spread on social media.

“The story that came out at the beginning was not the true story,” Richards said.

He also said, Rittenhouse has regrets.

“He wishes none of this would have ever happened, but as he said when he testified, he did not start this and we’re thankful in more ways than one that the jury finally got to hear the true story,” Richards added.

Students at Lawrence say they avoided leaving campus for the rally, in an effort to prevent conflict with people supporting Rittenhouse in the community.

“This was not a surprise to people who recognize the oppressive nature of the American state. While we are outraged, we are not surprised,” said student Terrence Freeman.

Rittenhouse is with his family right now, but for safety reasons, his whereabouts are not being disclosed.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.