Groundbreaking held for Door County granary after years of uncertainty

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There was a sigh of relief and a sign of progress Friday afternoon for a structure that was in limbo for several years.

“We kick off a construction phase of a project that has seen many, many twists and turns,” Beth Renstrom, executive director of the Door County Granary, said. “The Teweles and Brandies grain elevator is possibly is one of only a handful of the original wooden grain elevators left on the Great Lakes, which used to have hundreds if not thousands.”

A groundbreaking ceremony was held for a wooden granary that is more than a 100 years old with construction set to start in the next few weeks, ushering in a process to convert the granary into a modern, sustainable event space.

“One-hundred-twenty-five-thousand board feet of old growth timber was used in its construction, and probably as many nails, so it’s truly a hybrid structure of steel and wood,” James Dallman of LA DALLMAN Architects said.

Formerly known as the Teweles and Brandies grain elevator, it’s now called the Door County Granary. Carpenters from Sturgeon Bay first built the structure in 1901.

Once work is complete, the ground floor can be used to host weddings, family and friends reunions, pop art installations, and other events.

Community donations have helped support the granary’s transformation. (More information on the granary: https://sturgeonbayhistoricalsociety.org/granary)

“It is going to be the center point of the development right here in the west side,” Jim Janning of the project’s fundraising committee said.

Action 2 News has been following the situation with the granary for years. It was ordered to be demolished in 2017 by the fire chief until the Sturgeon Bay Historical Society and a private donor stepped in to save it.

“I believe that history will fade over time. On the other hand, the story of this granary already over 120-years-old will continue for many many decades to come,” Sturgeon Bay Mayor David Ward said.

