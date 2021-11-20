Advertisement

Green Bay Holiday Parade returns following one year hiatus

Dance groups were among those who returned to participate in the Holiday Parade held in...
Dance groups were among those who returned to participate in the Holiday Parade held in downtown Green Bay.(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Community members lined the streets of downtown Green Bay late Saturday morning to watch the 37th Annual Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade.

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic silenced the holiday parade, and organizers looked at other ways to spread holiday cheer in the downtown area.

This year, families were able to watch floats, balloons, marching bands, dancers, singers - and of course, Santa and his reindeer.

“It is a tradition in our family,” said Parade attendee Heather Walter. “I’ve been coming ever since I could remember. I was a Girl Scout when I was a child, and used to dress up with a big present box and I used to march in the parade. And I coached cheerleading, and I’ve had cheerleaders from West High in the parade. And every year, we come with our family and watch.”

Santa was also available tot take photos with children for a couple of hours after the parade, however children weren’t able to sit in his lap due to coronavirus safety reasons.

