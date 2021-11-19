Wisconsin lawmakers, politicians react to Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After two weeks of testimony and four days of deliberation, a jury has found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges in the deadly shooting of protesters in Kenosha last summer.

Rittenhouse was facing five counts--including two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide--for shooting and killing Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 27. The violence came during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. CLICK HERE for more on the case, the trial and the verdict.

On Friday, the jury came to the unanimous conclusion that Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, was not criminally responsible. His attorneys argued that Rittenhouse acted in self defense.

Wisconsin lawmakers, politicians and candidates had starkly different reactions to the verdict based on political party. Here is a look at that reaction. These statements are in no particular order.

I believe justice has been served in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. I hope everyone can accept the verdict, remain peaceful, and let the community of Kenosha heal and rebuild. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) November 19, 2021

We have a difficult road to justice in America, and the verdicts we just witnessed in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial are just another example. While we can easily view this as a setback, we have to transform this moment. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/Ru4ZCcJ3T6 — Mandela Barnes (@TheOtherMandela) November 19, 2021

My statement on the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict pic.twitter.com/U8lJ90aaUg — Tom Nelson (@NelsonforWI) November 19, 2021

Our justice system worked today. The prosecution in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial was a complete disgrace, praising the mob who burned our streets as “heroes.” — Rebecca Kleefisch (@RebeccaforReal) November 19, 2021

1/4: My thoughts are with the loved ones of Anthony Huber and JoJo Rosenbaum, who were killed by Kyle Rittenhouse on August 25, 2020. Both men should still be alive today. — Gordon Hintz (@GordonHintz) November 19, 2021

Yet again, we’ve seen our criminal justice system fail the people it was supposed to protect. Kyle Rittenhouse crossed state lines with an intent to cause trouble. As a result of that, two families will never see their loved ones again. 1/2 — Alex Lasry (@AlexLasryWI) November 19, 2021

No words can express the pain, frustration and exhaustion coming forward from today’s verdict.



We have so much work to do. And yet, we are so tired of doing this again and again.



Sending all the love I’ve got, friends. — Rep. Kristina Shelton (@RepKristina) November 19, 2021

A system that legitimizes vigilante murder is deeply broken. — Rep. Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) November 19, 2021

It is outrageous that there will be no justice and no accountability for the deaths of Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, or for the shooting of Gaige Grosskreutz. 1/ — Sarah Godlewski (@SarahforWI) November 19, 2021

Justice, not convictions, is the mission of any prosecutor. The not guilty verdicts in the Kyle Rittenhouse case are a clear example of justice prevailing and affirming one’s right to self-defense. Given the evidence presented, I would not have filed charges in this case. — Eric Toney (@EricJToney) November 19, 2021

