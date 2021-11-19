Advertisement

Wisconsin lawmakers, politicians react to Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

Kyle Rittenhouse puts his hand over his face after he is found not guilt on all counts at the...
Kyle Rittenhouse puts his hand over his face after he is found not guilt on all counts at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. The jury came back with its verdict afer close to 3 1/2 days of deliberation. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)(SEAN KRAJACIC | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After two weeks of testimony and four days of deliberation, a jury has found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges in the deadly shooting of protesters in Kenosha last summer.

Rittenhouse was facing five counts--including two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide--for shooting and killing Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 27. The violence came during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. CLICK HERE for more on the case, the trial and the verdict.

On Friday, the jury came to the unanimous conclusion that Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, was not criminally responsible. His attorneys argued that Rittenhouse acted in self defense.

Wisconsin lawmakers, politicians and candidates had starkly different reactions to the verdict based on political party. Here is a look at that reaction. These statements are in no particular order.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and SWAT respond to an armed person on Green Bay's east side. Nov. 18, 2021.
One in custody after SWAT situation on Green Bay’s east side prompted shelter-in-place alert
Wisconsin Coronavirus Resources
COVID-19 activity “critically high” in 16 Wisconsin counties
Melissa Mann
Woman arrested in attempted robbery at Greenville McDonald’s
Brown County Drug Task Force investigators say they discovered a gun making operation in the...
Investigators: Green Bay man 3D-printed homemade guns to trade for meth
Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse arrives after the lunch break at his trial in Kenosha Circuit Court,...
MSNBC banned from Rittenhouse trial after jury bus incident

Latest News

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump
INTERVIEW: Political opinions on Biden, Harris and Trump
Gov. Tony Evers vetoes the redistricting maps passed by the Republican-led state legislature,...
Democrat Evers vetoes Republican-drawn redistricting
GOP leaders rip U.W. class that touches on race theory
Wisconsin lawmakers are proposing a bipartisan marijuana criminal reform bill.
State lawmakers propose bipartisan marijuana criminal reform bill