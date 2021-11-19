Advertisement

Wisconsin DNR reports first documented barn owl nest in over 20 years

Rare barn owl nest located in Wisconsin for the first time in more than 20 years.
Rare barn owl nest located in Wisconsin for the first time in more than 20 years.(Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources/Photo Credit: Karla Bloem)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time in more than two decades, a rare barn owl nest has been documented in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that the nest was spotted September in a La Crosse resident’s backyard. Someone reported that a young owl fell out of a dead tree.

Executive Director of the International Owl Center in Minnesota, Karla Bloem, visited the site and put a camera into the tree. Inside, she found a pair of barn owls and three owlets. Officials returned the young owl who fell out of the tree to the nest in early October, once he was in healthy enough.

The DNR noted that while there has been an uptick in barn owl sightings in Wisconsin and in the Upper Midwest in general, there has not been a confirmed nest in more than 20 years.

“This is an exciting development for Wisconsin as this nest could have easily gone undetected,” said DNR Conservation Biologist and Bird Monitoring Coordinator Ryan Brady. ”Kudos to the staff at Coulee Region Humane, Karla from the International Owl Center for diligent follow-up and the homeowners who provided a habitat to foster this historic nest!”

Brady explained that 99% of the barn owl reports they get are actually young great horned owls.

The DNR stated that barn owls can be identified by their white, heart-shaped face. It also lacks ear tufts seen in other familiar owls. Their head, back and upper wings will be a mix of brownish-yellow and gray, with a white face, body and underwings.

Ban owls are also known for their high-pitched scream, the DNR added.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and SWAT respond to an armed person on Green Bay's east side. Nov. 18, 2021.
One in custody after SWAT situation on Green Bay’s east side prompted shelter-in-place alert
Wisconsin Coronavirus Resources
COVID-19 activity “critically high” in 16 Wisconsin counties
Melissa Mann
Woman arrested in attempted robbery at Greenville McDonald’s
Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse arrives after the lunch break at his trial in Kenosha Circuit Court,...
MSNBC banned from Rittenhouse trial after jury bus incident
Brown County Drug Task Force investigators say they discovered a gun making operation in the...
Investigators: Green Bay man 3D-printed homemade guns to trade for meth

Latest News

November 19 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Trending milder into the weekend
Christmas tree display in Berlin
Berlin Christmas trees celebrate peoples' lives
Reedsville football players enter the gym for a celebration of the school's first state...
Reedsville celebrates state championship
The Reedsville High School football team won state on Thursday, beating undefeated Coleman....
Reedsville celebrates after football team wins 1st state championship