Advertisement

TURNING MILDER THIS WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Morning temperatures are mostly in the 20s, but at least there’s less wind to deal with. We’ll rise into the upper 30s this afternoon with a lighter breeze, backing to the south. Sunshine will gradually disappear behind increasing clouds. Skies will be mostly cloudy as many hunters leave for camp early this evening.

Speaking of the hunting forecast, tomorrow is going to be cloudy, but probably dry. At dawn, temperatures will be near the freezing mark, then rise into the 40s tomorrow afternoon. The milder weather is due to a breezy southwest wind, which will likely have the biggest impact on the opener. Southwest winds around 15 mph with higher gusts may blow a hunter’s scent, so plan and prepare accordingly.

Our weekend will end with a chance of a light wintry mix, switching to snow showers. Even though our snow totals will be less than an inch, some slippery travel is possible Sunday evening, with improving road conditions into early Monday morning.

Look for another blast of chilly air to start the next work week, but thankfully, we do NOT see any big storms leading into Thanksgiving... Other than some rain showers on Wednesday, travel conditions before the holiday will be in good shape.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/S 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: SW 10-20 MPH

TODAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Not as cold with less wind. HIGH: 38

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A brisk south wind. Late night flurries? LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. A late wintry mix or snow showers. Breezy by sunset. HIGH: 43 LOW: 21

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, with clouds NORTH. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 32 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: Sunny with less wind. Not as cold. HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds and breezy. A few showers. HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

THANKSGIVING: A mix of sun and clouds. Cooler and brisk. HIGH: 38

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and SWAT respond to an armed person on Green Bay's east side. Nov. 18, 2021.
One in custody after SWAT situation on Green Bay’s east side prompted shelter-in-place alert
Wisconsin Coronavirus Resources
COVID-19 activity “critically high” in 16 Wisconsin counties
Melissa Mann
Woman arrested in attempted robbery at Greenville McDonald’s
Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse arrives after the lunch break at his trial in Kenosha Circuit Court,...
MSNBC banned from Rittenhouse trial after jury bus incident
Brown County Drug Task Force investigators say they discovered a gun making operation in the...
Investigators: Green Bay man 3D-printed homemade guns to trade for meth

Latest News

November 19 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Trending milder into the weekend
First Alert Weather
TRENDING MILDER INTO THE WEEKEND
First Alert Weather hunting forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild, quiet days until Sunday
First Alert Weather weekend forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Clouds move out ahead of eclipse