TURNING MILDER THIS WEEKEND

Morning temperatures are mostly in the 20s, but at least there’s less wind to deal with. We’ll rise into the upper 30s this afternoon with a lighter breeze, backing to the south. Sunshine will gradually disappear behind increasing clouds. Skies will be mostly cloudy as many hunters leave for camp early this evening.

Speaking of the hunting forecast, tomorrow is going to be cloudy, but probably dry. At dawn, temperatures will be near the freezing mark, then rise into the 40s tomorrow afternoon. The milder weather is due to a breezy southwest wind, which will likely have the biggest impact on the opener. Southwest winds around 15 mph with higher gusts may blow a hunter’s scent, so plan and prepare accordingly.

Our weekend will end with a chance of a light wintry mix, switching to snow showers. Even though our snow totals will be less than an inch, some slippery travel is possible Sunday evening, with improving road conditions into early Monday morning.

Look for another blast of chilly air to start the next work week, but thankfully, we do NOT see any big storms leading into Thanksgiving... Other than some rain showers on Wednesday, travel conditions before the holiday will be in good shape.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/S 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: SW 10-20 MPH

TODAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Not as cold with less wind. HIGH: 38

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A brisk south wind. Late night flurries? LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. A late wintry mix or snow showers. Breezy by sunset. HIGH: 43 LOW: 21

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, with clouds NORTH. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 32 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: Sunny with less wind. Not as cold. HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds and breezy. A few showers. HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

THANKSGIVING: A mix of sun and clouds. Cooler and brisk. HIGH: 38

