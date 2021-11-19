TURNING MILDER INTO THE WEEKEND

Early sunshine is giving way to increasing cloud cover. Any additional sunshine this afternoon will be filtered through high clouds, and those clouds will thicken headed into this evening. Skies will be mostly cloudy as many hunters leave for camp early this evening. Temperatures overnight will fall into the lower 30s for most, so bundle up if you’re headed out early tomorrow.

Tomorrow is going to be cloudy, but probably dry. Although temperatures will be around freezing early on, temperatures for the afternoon look relatively mild with highs making it into the mid 40s. The milder weather is due to a breezy southwest wind, which will likely have the biggest impact on the opener. Southwest winds around 15 mph with higher gusts may make for some breezy conditions. If you are planning to go hunting tomorrow, plan accordingly.

Our weekend will end with a chance of a light wintry mix, switching to snow showers Sunday afternoon and evening. Even though our snow totals will be less than an inch, some slippery travel is possible Sunday evening, with improving road conditions into early Monday morning.

Look for another blast of chilly air to start the next work week, but thankfully, we do NOT see any big storms leading into Thanksgiving... Other than some rain showers on Wednesday, travel conditions before the holiday will be in good shape.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SSW 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: SW 10-20 MPH

TODAY: Filtered sunshine, then clouds thicken. Not as cold with less wind. HIGH: 38

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A brisk south wind. Late night flurries? LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. A PM wintry mix or snow showers. Breezy by sunset. HIGH: 42 LOW: 20

MONDAY: Lingering AM flakes? Mostly to partly sunny. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 32 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and less breezy. Not as cold. HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

THANKSGIVING: A mix of sun and clouds. Cooler and brisk. HIGH: 39

