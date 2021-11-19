Advertisement

Tree lighting remembers lives lost in Berlin

"Light the Park" tree-lighting ceremony at Nathan Strong Park in Berlin
"Light the Park" tree-lighting ceremony at Nathan Strong Park in Berlin(WBAY)
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERLIN, Wis. (WBAY) - Lots of Christmas trees are now lit up in Berlin as part of a special display honoring people who’ve passed away.

However, this year the man who started the event many years ago, Harry Kwidzinski, also experienced a tragic loss, making the ceremony Thursday night at Nathan Strong Park, even more significant.

Kwidzinski showed us the tree for his wife, Becky, who passed away at the age of 72.

“It’s a tree for my wife, who passed December 23rd. It’s her favorite color, red, green, and white. Got hamburgers on it, and chocolate,” he said.

Kwidzinski launched the event, called “Light the Night,” 13 years ago with just seven trees. Since then it has grown to more than a hundred.

He added, “It means a lot to both us. We both loved Christmas. It’s the most wonderful time of the year.”

Others reflecting on a loss, include Pam Patterson, who designed a tree for her mom, Mary, who passed away in 2019.

It’s her second time participating in the event.

“This year I made her tree purple. That was her favorite color, and turquoise as well. She just loved lights and anything over the top. So it’s special to have a tree here with everyone else and their special memories, it’s fun,” she said.

Every tree is unique, and reflects a different person.

Kwidzinski says, he believes his wife, would be happy seeing her display from above.

“I think she’d be happy to see it, yeah,” adding, “There’s so many people I talk to in the same position and they love doing it for their loved ones that the lost whether it be mother, father, daughter, sons, wives, spouses you know. It’s a good thing.”

If you want to check out the display, the lights will be on every night after dusk thru January 9th.

