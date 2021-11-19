Reedsville celebrates after football team wins 1st state championship

Advertisement

The Reedsville High School football team won state on Thursday, beating undefeated Coleman. It's the team's first state title.(WBAY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
REEDSVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc County town is in a festive mood Thursday night, rallying around its high school football team.

The Reedsville School District football Panthers won its first state title ever against an undefeated team and the newly crowned champions received a hometown hero’s welcome.

Inside the gymnasium, Panthers football players were serenaded with applause and cheers for winning the state division 7 title beating Coleman.

“My parents and my teammates and my friends everyone has been super supportive. very positive. They all trusted in us and knew that we can there,” Reedsville Quarterback Brennen Dvorachek said.

This is the football team’s first state championship and the first win for a Reedsville boys team since 1946.

“It’s tough. I mean, we’re not too deep at any position. We got 34 kids, freshmen to senior, and they just got hearts,” Reedsville High School Football Coach Aaron Fredrick said. “They just come to work everyday and it’s on them. It’s on our good leadership. It’s on the way the kids respond and want to be better each day.”

Reedsville Athletic Director Ben Krull said the team culture was important in keeping kids motivated.

“A lot of things have to go right, right? You have to have some really talented athletes born at the same time. But, you also have to have these talented kids buy in and if you do that, it can happen,” Krull said.

As for parents and grandparents, the whole season was an emotional rollercoaster.

“I watched these kids, all of them,” Scott Schultz said. His grandson played on the team. “Most of these kids played when they were in fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth grade for [Reedsville flames]. All these kids, and you knew, they had a good coach then.”

