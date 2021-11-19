Advertisement

QAnon supporter gets prison for attack on Wisconsin reservists

A blue Subaru with QAnon slogans spray painted on it showed up at the Pewaukee Army Reserve...
A blue Subaru with QAnon slogans spray painted on it showed up at the Pewaukee Army Reserve base, and the driver, 31-year-old Ian Alan Olson, got out and aimed what looked like an assault rifle at Army reservists, shouting "This is for America!"
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A QAnon supporter accused of attacking two U.S. Army reservists in a Milwaukee suburb has been sentenced to 14 months in federal prison.

Prosecutors say Ian Alan Olson, of Nashotah in Waukesha County, drove a car spray-painted with QAnon slogans to the Wisconsin Army Reserve Center in Pewaukee on March 15.

He allegedly shouted, “This is for America” before firing two or three paintball rounds at the soldiers. His gun then jammed.

The rounds did not hit the reservists, who initially believed Olson was holding a real firearm and intended to kill them. The servicemen tackled Olson and held him to the ground until police arrived.

