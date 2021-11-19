Packers’ Rodgers to play vs. Vikings, Lazard ‘doubtful’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers will have quarterback Aaron Rodgers under center against the Vikings, but could be without one his top targets.

Rodgers, who missed the first two days of practice this week while rehabbing a toe injury, was limited in practice on Friday. Head coach Matt LaFleur said after practice his quarterback looked good throwing the ball, and was good to go against Minnesota.

It was the first time Rodgers’ practiced since November 1st, after the Packers win over Arizona in week eight. A couple days later Rodgers was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

There’s still some other injury news to attend to,, though. Like wide receiver Allen Lazard. Green Bay’s number three receiver did not practice all week due to a shoulder injury. Lazard has seen his fair share of success against Minnesota with 108 yards receiving and a touchdown, but missed the last meeting while on injured reserve last year.

Green Bay will also officially be without tackle David Bakhtiari, running back Aaron Jones, and wide receiver Malik Taylor against Minnesota.

Some good news in terms of injuries could come from the defensive side of the ball. Earlier this week it was reported pass rusher Rashan Gary would try to play with a brace on his hyperextended elbow. Then on Friday he was officially listed as questionable after being a limited participant in practice all week.

Defensive lineman Kingsley Keke was also listed as questionable as he works his way out of the concussion protocol.

