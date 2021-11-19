National Railroad Museum Polar Express and Festival of Trees open

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The holiday season is really kicking into high gear, literally, as the Polar Express takes off for its first ride of the year to the North Pole, tonight at the National Railroad Museum.

“You think about Christmas and there is the tradition of putting that little train around the Christmas tree,” Bob Lettenberger, director of education at the National Railroad Museum, shared. “We got to do it differently. We’ve got big trains. So, we put the trees around our trains. The two just go together. Trees and trains at Christmas? It’s such a tradition.”

Like welcoming donations from non-profits, businesses, or community organizations in exchange for their own tree to decorate however they’d like. This year’s Festival of Trees boasts more than 40 displays.

However, another attraction for the museum is their annual Polar Express ride which had to be cancelled last year due to COVID-19. A dramatic reading of the beloved book is followed by passengers taking a trip on a working train car - including a choreographed hot chocolate dance number.

Expanding to 42 shows this year, the museum sold out of their 13,000 Polar Express tickets about two-and-a-half weeks ago.

However, there is still space to visit the Festival of Trees, which runs through January 2, 2022.

