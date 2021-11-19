MILDER WEATHER THIS WEEKEND

Clouds will thicken this evening with mostly cloudy skies expected overnight and for Saturday. Temperatures overnight will fall into the lower 30s... with 20s across northern Wisconsin. A south breeze around 10 mph will lead to wind chills in the 20s. There may be a few flurries overnight, but nothing significant enough for tracking.

Saturday afternoon looks relatively mild with highs making it into the middle 40s. Lows will once again fall to around 30° for Sunday morning. By the afternoon, as low pressure passes to our north, there is a chance of a light wintry mix or snow showers. Even though our snow totals will be less than an inch, some slippery travel is possible Sunday evening, with improving road conditions into Monday morning.

Look for another blast of chilly air to start the next work week, but thankfully, we do NOT see any big storms leading into Thanksgiving... Other than some rain showers on Wednesday, travel conditions before the holiday will be in good shape.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: SW/W 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy... milder. Late night flurries? LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Mild and breezy at times. HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Light PM wintry mix or snow showers. Wind picks up late. HIGH: 42 LOW: 21

MONDAY: Colder and blustery with a mix of sun and clouds. Lingering AM flakes? HIGH: 31 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with less wind. Milder. HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild. Spotty rain showers possible. HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

THANKSGIVING: Cooler and brisk with partly cloudy skies. HIGH: 38 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. HIGH: 34

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.