Advertisement

Holiday Hacks: Try these outdoor decorations

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, but you don’t have to be a Griswold to make a memorable Christmas display. We spent hours on YouTube -- we told the boss it was “for work” -- to select some of the most useful, easy-to-follow videos filled with ideas for outdoor displays.

We looked for ideas that your neighbor wouldn’t have in their yard, had a lot of “wow factor” without a lot of money, and didn’t require specialized tools that would never come out of that drawer in your house (you know the one) until next year. So we hope you look at these projects and say “I could do that” and maybe get the family involved, too. We hope you got a glue gun for Christmas last year.

Giant ornaments Try a variety of colors that match the ornaments on your tree. One video made Santa’s belt ornaments using red play balls, painting a black midsection, and adding a gold-painted square made with craft sticks.

Create a Candy Land in your yard with pool noodles (Hint: Use a low-temperature setting on the glue gun to avoid melting the pool noodle. If you don’t have rubber bands large enough, you could try two or three wraps of twine in the north/south - east/west directions or a string of zip ties).

Wall snowflakes Don’t want to pay $40 or even $80 for a large snowflake to hang outside your house? These are made from 16 plastic hangers from a dollar store. Slightly more advanced, check out this video that adds lights to turn snowflakes into Christmas stars.

Life-size nutcrackers This could certainly be a family project. The video below shows you what you need, but for people with a little more skill and patience you could try these advanced creations. Don’t want to use so many buckets? Here’s a couple who uses PVC pipes and the cardboard forming tubes for concrete.

Light-up arches Decorate your driveway or sidewalk with some rebar, PVC pipe, and Christmas light strands. We really liked what this man did in his neighborhood (the video ends with the best reveal we saw among the many videos we looked at. Note to content creators: If you’re going to spend hours on a project with Christmas lights, show them at night). If you want a fancier arch with synchronized lights, we figure most people don’t have a spare Arduino microcontroller, which doesn’t meet our goal of simpler projects, but it’s amazing what you can do using LED strip lights.

Lighted Christmas tree frames We also saw many videos for Christmas tree frames, but we liked that this video experiments with a few different ways to get the same result. One of them might suit your needs and abilities.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and SWAT respond to an armed person on Green Bay's east side. Nov. 18, 2021.
One in custody after SWAT situation on Green Bay’s east side prompted shelter-in-place alert
Wisconsin Coronavirus Resources
COVID-19 activity “critically high” in 16 Wisconsin counties
Dominique Wilson has been identified by police as the woman killed during a shooting at a Green...
Green Bay Police release name of gas station shooting victim
Deputy Channing Pompa
Outagamie County deputy on advanced life support in battle with COVID-19
Melissa Mann
Woman arrested in attempted robbery at Greenville McDonald’s

Latest News

Giving up-and-coming comics their shot in the spotlight is the Green Room in De Pere. It’s home...
Established and still growing Green Bay comedy scene draws famous names
The lighting of the Door County Maritime Museum’s largest artifact, the Tugboat John Purves,...
Door County Maritime Museum celebrates annual tugboat lighting and start to Merry-Time Festival of Trees
On Veterans Day we take time to honor those who have served and are serving in the U.S. Armed...
Day spent giving thanks to veterans
American flags
Local Veterans Day offers