COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 7-day average over 3,000 cases

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin is averaging over 3,000 new coronavirus cases per day, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported Friday.

We haven’t seen the 7-day average over that mark in exactly 11 months. December 19, 2020, was the last time the state averaged over 3,000 cases per day. Wisconsin was coming down from a November-December surge at that time, and on that date the state was averaging 51 COVID-19 deaths and almost 300 hospitalizations per day.

Friday, the DHS reported 3,448 cases, 15 deaths, and 161 hospitalizations.

Test results confirmed 3,448 new cases and the rolling average climbed from 2,963 to 3,004 cases over the last 7 days. The positivity rate is back over 11%. Revisions to the preliminary data we get each day from the DHS show the 7-day average of test results positive for the COVID-19 virus was 11.4% on Wednesday, 11.1% on Thursday, and 11.1% Friday. The positivity rate hasn’t been over 11% for three straight days since the week of December 6, 2020, almost 50 weeks ago.

Fifteen deaths were added to COVID-19′s death toll, right on the state’s 7-day average of 15 deaths per day. That average is down from 16 a day ago. The state says 13 of these deaths happened in the past 30 days. In our area, Calumet County reported 1 death. Case and death totals for counties in WBAY’s viewing area is always listed at the end of our daily reports.

The DHS report shows 161 more COVID-19 hospitalizations, bringing the 7-day average to 139 per day by our calculations, the highest since December 15, 2020. Yesterday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 1,233 people with COVID-19 in hospitals, with 327 of them in intensive care. It was the first time since December 23 last year the state’s hospitals had more than 1,200 COVID-19 patients at one time. Northeast health care region hospitals had 175 patients, with 38 in ICU. Fox Valley hospitals had 105 COVID-19 patients, including 20 in ICU. We expect Friday’s patient numbers to be updated after 3:30 this afternoon.

VACCINATIONS

As we reported Thursday, the DHS resumed publishing vaccination numbers after working out a problem with reports from Walgreens.

Friday, the DHS added booster shots to the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered. That caused a huge jump, as the DHS reported 7,438,721 doses of vaccines -- 855,065 more than the last report. That includes 841,585 booster shots.

Pfizer continues to be the leading vaccine in Wisconsin for both initial vaccinations and boosters (earlier this week, Brad Spakowitz discussed a report showing how mixing and matching vaccines increases immune response).

Pfizer: 4,283,347 doses administered/517,673 booster doses

Moderna: 2,859,792 doses administered/315,571 booster doses

Johnson & Johnson: 295,582 doses administered/8,341 booster doses

These shots went into the arms of Wisconsinites and out-of-state residents, such as people who work here from across state lines. Looking just at Wisconsin residents, 70% of adults have now received at least one dose of vaccine.

The state says 58.6% of the state’s population received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine -- that’s 3,413,435 people, and 70.0% of adults, getting a shot.

Out of those numbers, 55.5% of Wisconsin residents completed their vaccine series, getting either one dose of Johnson & Johnson or two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. That’s 3,233,775 people, including 66.3% of adults.

The DHS hasn’t published how many children ages 5 to 11 received the kid-sized shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The state health department says it plans to add that information to its dashboard soon.

VACCINATIONS BY AGE GROUP (FRIDAY)

12 to 15: 49.4% received vaccine/46.0% completed vaccinations

16 and 17: 53.7% received vaccine/50.5% completed vaccinations

18 to 24: 54.2% received vaccine/49.7% completed vaccinations

25 to 34: 58.9% received vaccine/54.7% completed vaccinations

35 to 44: 66.1% received vaccine/62.3% completed vaccinations

45 to 54: 66.8% received vaccine/63.6% completed vaccinations

55 to 64: 75.1% received vaccine/72.2% completed vaccinations

65 and up: 87.3% received vaccine/83.8% completed vaccinations

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (FRIDAY)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 59.5% 57.0% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 52.8% 50.6% Dodge (87,839) 48.1% 45.9% Door (27,668) (NE) 74.4% 70.4% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 51.4% 48.8% Forest (9,004) 48.6% 46.4% Florence (4,295) (NE) 48.7% 46.7% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 53.1% 50.6% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 48.5% 46.8% Langlade (19,189) 50.6% 48.2% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 55.9% 53.3% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 49.3% 46.9% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 70.9% 68.6% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 49.9% 48.0% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 58.8% 56.1% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 44.3% 42.5% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 57.3% 54.5% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 51.6% 49.2% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 42.7% 40.8% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 56.9% 54.2% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 273,043 (57.6%) 260,986 (55.0%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 302,984 (55.1%) 288,995 (52.6%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,413,435 (58.6%) 3,233,775 (55.5%)

COVID-19 VACCINE CLINICS

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

Oconto County Public Health plans several booster dose vaccine clinics in November. The booster is available to anyone 18 or older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and meet certain eligibility requirements: 65 years or older, or adults who work or live in high-risk settings, live in long-term care settings, or have underlying medical conditions. Appointments are required and can be made by calling (920) 834-6846. The appointment line is available weekdays from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M. until all appointments are filled. Don’t leave a message; call again.

Bellin Health is offering “mix-and-match” COVID-19 vaccine boosters at its Ashwaubenon community vaccination site, the Green Bay Fastlane drive-thru testing site and all primary care clinics and FastCare locations. According to Bellin, it’s offering the mix-and-match option to eligible patients at all vaccination sites. Eligible Bellin patients and the general public may schedule a booster, initial or second COVID-19 vaccine dose through a MyBellinHealth account or by calling 920-445-7313.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

The City of Appleton expanded its testing and vaccination clinics at the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr. The site offers walk-in testing Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. Walk-in vaccination clinics are on Thursdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. and Fridays from 7 A.M. to 12 P.M. Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increases in cases or deaths since the last report are in bold) **

Brown – 43,063 cases (+221) (279 deaths)

Calumet – 7,765 cases (+22) (61 deaths) (+1)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,267 cases (+21) (68 deaths)

Dodge – 15,823 cases (+66) (207 deaths)

Door – 3,782 cases (+35) (34 deaths)

Florence - 571 cases (+4) (14 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 17,904 cases (+49) (154 deaths)

Forest - 1,500 cases (+6) (29 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,572 cases (+29) (26 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,658 cases (+16) (29 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,461 cases (+14) (51 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee – 3,150 cases (+11) (34 deaths)

Langlade - 3,230 cases (+13) (43 deaths)

Manitowoc – 10,925 cases (+51) (90 deaths)

Marinette - 6,521 cases (+40) (72 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,772 cases (+28) (47 deaths)

Menominee – 979 cases (+3) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 6,350 cases (+26) (66 deaths)

Outagamie – 27,344 cases (+124) (252 deaths)

Shawano – 6,454 cases (+16) (79 deaths)

Sheboygan – 18,340 cases (+102) (176 deaths)

Waupaca – 7,260 cases (+60) (144 deaths)

Waushara – 3,237 cases (+13) (50 deaths)

Winnebago – 25,137 cases (+108) (250 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

