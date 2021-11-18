Wisconsin’s unemployment rate goes down after data update

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s unemployment rate is looking better, if only on paper.

A revised report to update a “data distortion” discovered by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics in Michigan dropped Wisconsin’s unemployment rate for September by half a percentage point to 3.4%. It had been stuck at 3.9% for several months.

The DWD reported the unemployment rate for October at 3.2%, the lowest the state has seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020.

State Department of Workforce Development officials say the unemployment drop over the last two months is a result of adjusted data and cannot be attributed to any one economic event. That includes the end of enhanced federal unemployment benefits in early September.

