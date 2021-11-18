WHOA, IT’S WIND-CHILLY OUT THERE!

It’s much colder now than it was at this time yesterday. We’ve got a blustery west wind blowing across Wisconsin. Not only is it going to keep our temperatures in the low to mid 30s through this afternoon, but our wind chills will only be in the teens and 20s. It wouldn’t be a bad idea to grab a heavier coat if you’re heading out.

You’ll also see plenty of clouds today. Some flurries or light snow showers will be possible from time to time. Don’t worry, you can keep your shovel in the garage though. Skies will gradually clear out this evening... Which is good since we’ll hopefully get a view of a partial lunar eclipse after midnight. The peak of the eclipse will be around 3 am, as the moon takes on a copper orange or rusty red color.

We’ll have more highs in the 30s tomorrow with less wind, but then south winds will increase as we head into the weekend. That’s something that hunters will want to be alert to for Saturday’s gun-deer opener. That south wind will cause weekend highs to climb into the milder 40s. With warmer weather around, the only decent tracking snow that we’re expecting this weekend will be northwest of Shawano.

We’re still tracking a weathermaker which will bring us some snow for Sunday night. Our recent computer information has been downplaying the amount of snow that we’re expecting. At this point, we might see up to an inch, with gusty northwest winds after the snow comes to an end. Roads might be a little slippery for the Monday morning commute.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 15-25+ MPH

FRIDAY: W/S 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Plenty of clouds. Flurries or light snow showers at times. Wind-chilly. HIGH: 35

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. A partial lunar eclipse late. Chills in the teens. LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Mostly, then partly sunny. Cold, but less wind. HIGH: 38 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Broken clouds and cooler. Snow showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 42 LOW: 22

MONDAY: Daybreak flakes. Cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 33 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with less wind. HIGH: 35 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Turning breezy. HIGH: 41

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.