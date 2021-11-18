Two weeks and 53,000 shots later, Wisconsin updates vaccination report

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is publishing vaccination numbers again. The DHS published numbers updated as of Wednesday, almost 2 weeks since experiencing a data error. The DHS blamed a change in how Walgreens reported vaccinations.

Over the past 12 days, the state’s vaccinators delivered 52,862 “shots in the arm” for COVID-19 vaccines. These went into the arms of Wisconsinites as well as people from out-of-state, such as people who work in Wisconsin.

Counting just Wisconsin residents, since the last report on November 5, the DHS says 26,373 people who weren’t vaccinated before received a shot, and 16,890 people completed their full doses (there is some overlap in those numbers with people receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine).

The numbers show us 58.5% of Wisconsin’s population received at least one dose of vaccine, or a total 3,406,904 people. That includes 69.8% of adults.

Out of these, 55.4% of Wisconsinites completed their vaccine series, which is 3,227,544 people. That includes 66.2% of adults. Only the 12-to-15 and 18-24 age groups have not reached 50% fully vaccinated.

VACCINATIONS BY AGE GROUP (WEDNESDAY)

12 to 15: 49.3% received vaccine/45.9% completed vaccinations

16 and 17: 53.6% received vaccine/50.4% completed vaccinations

18 to 24: 54.0% received vaccine/49.6% completed vaccinations

25 to 34: 58.7% received vaccine/54.6% completed vaccinations

35 to 44: 65.9% received vaccine/62.1% completed vaccinations

45 to 54: 66.7% received vaccine/63.5% completed vaccinations

55 to 64: 75.0% received vaccine/72.1% completed vaccinations

65 and up: 87.2% received vaccine/83.7% completed vaccinations

We’ll update these numbers again if the state releases new numbers for Thursday.

The data do not include vaccinations for 5- to 11-year-olds, who became eligible for kid-sized doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine just before the data error. The DHS says it’s working to add that information to its dashboard. The White House says nationally 10% of children in that age group received their first shot of that vaccine in the first two weeks.

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (WEDNESDAY)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 59.4% 56.9% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 52.8% 50.5% Dodge (87,839) 48.0% 45.8% Door (27,668) (NE) 74.3% 70.3% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 51.3% 48.7% Forest (9,004) 48.5% 46.4% Florence (4,295) (NE) 48.5% 46.5% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 52.9% 50.4% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 48.5% 46.7% Langlade (19,189) 50.4% 48.0% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 55.7% 53.2% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 49.2% 46.8% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 70.8% 68.4% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 49.8% 47.9% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 58.8% 56.0% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 44.2% 42.4% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 57.2% 54.4% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 51.5% 49.1% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 42.5% 40.7% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 56.8% 54.0% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 272,510 (57.5%) 260,538 (54.9%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 302,441 (55.0%) 288,399 (52.5%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,406,904 (58.5%) 3,227,544 (55.4%)

CASES, DEATHS AND HOSPITALIZATIONS

Wisconsin reached a plateau in COVID-19 cases. The 7-day average is 2,963 new cases per day. That’s the same average as yesterday, which was just 10 more cases per day compared to the rolling average on Tuesday. The DHS says the latest test results confirmed 3,604 cases since Wednesday. A total 841,023 people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus in the past 21 months.

The DHS says 10.8% of all tests in the 7 days were positive for the COVID-19 virus. That positivity rate didn’t change from yesterday, either. It’s down from a recent peak of 11.2% on Monday.

Wisconsin’s death toll went up to an average 16 per day. Twenty-one more COVID-19 deaths were reported to the state since Wednesday -- including one death each in Brown and Waushara counties. All but one death report was from the past month, so 20 count against the 7-day average. COVID-19 has killed 8,833 people since the pandemic reached the state.

Until Thursday, there hadn’t been more than 1,200 COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin hospitals at one time since December 23 last year. The DHS said there were 173 new hospital admissions for the disease caused by the coronavirus. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports there are 1,233 people receiving COVID care currently, which is an increase of 53 after taking discharges and deaths into account, and 327 of them are in ICU, a decrease of 1.

Northeast health care region hospitals have 175 patients, with 38 in ICU -- no change in the ICU number but 4 fewer patients than a day ago. Fox Valley region hospitals had 105 COVID-19 patients, including 20 in ICU -- 3 more in intensive care and 7 more overall.

During a media briefing Wednesday, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer for the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, expressed concern Wisconsin is seeing the start of another surge. One year ago today the state’s worst surge was peaking. The DHS confirmed 7,989 new cases -- the highest 24-hour change of this pandemic in Wisconsin. See our report from November 18, 2020: Wisconsin nears 8,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, setting new one-day record.

Date Cases confirmed* Deaths reported* Hospitalizations* November 18, 2020 7,989

(7-day avg. 6,564/day) 52

(7-day avg. 48/day) 283

(7-day avg. 228/day) November 18, 2021 3,604

(7-day avg. 2,963/day) 21

(7-day avg. 16/day) 173

(7-day avg. 132/day)

*Numbers reported by DHS that day. Data may be subject to revision later.

VIRUS ACTIVITY

As we reported yesterday, the latest weekly report on virus activity from the Department of Health Services confirms the spread of the virus is “critically high” in 16 counties. That’s twice as many counties as last week’s report and includes Calumet and Marinette counties. Most of the counties with critically high activity are in the western half of the state, with the bulk of them in the northwestern corner -- many of them bordering Minnesota, which is considered one of the nation’s hotspots.

The DHS says the virus’s spread is “very high” in the other 56 counties. There are no counties where the virus activity is considered high, moderate, or low.

The labels are based on the number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks (the “burden”) and the percentage change in cases over the last 7 days (the “trajectory”). Statewide, over the last two weeks the burden was 767.7 cases for every 100,000 people in Wisconsin.

The DHS urges people to protect their health during holiday gatherings. The health department says vaccines are the most effective protection, but people who aren’t fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask in public spaces, stay home if they aren’t feeling well, and get tested if they have any COVID symptoms.

COVID-19 VACCINE CLINICS

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

Oconto County Public Health plans several booster dose vaccine clinics in November. The booster is available to anyone 18 or older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and meet certain eligibility requirements: 65 years or older, or adults who work or live in high-risk settings, live in long-term care settings, or have underlying medical conditions. Appointments are required and can be made by calling (920) 834-6846. The appointment line is available weekdays from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M. until all appointments are filled. Don’t leave a message; call again.

Bellin Health is offering “mix-and-match” COVID-19 vaccine boosters at its Ashwaubenon community vaccination site, the Green Bay Fastlane drive-thru testing site and all primary care clinics and FastCare locations. According to Bellin, it’s offering the mix-and-match option to eligible patients at all vaccination sites. Eligible Bellin patients and the general public may schedule a booster, initial or second COVID-19 vaccine dose through a MyBellinHealth account or by calling 920-445-7313.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

There are two more ThedaCare mobile testing clinics this week. They offer rapid testing, with most results within 15 minutes, and the more accurate PCR testing, with most results in 24 to 48 hours. Rapid testing ends 30 minutes before the end of the clinic.

Friday, Nov. 19, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Guardian Building, 2300 E. Capitol Dr., Appleton

Friday, Nov. 19, 8 .AM.-4 P.M.: Markesan City Hall, 150 S. Bridge St.

The City of Appleton expanded its testing and vaccination clinics at the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr. The site offers walk-in testing Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. Walk-in vaccination clinics are on Thursdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. and Fridays from 7 A.M. to 12 P.M. Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increases in cases or deaths since the last report are in bold) **

Brown – 42,842 cases (+173) (279 deaths) (+1)

Calumet – 7,743 cases (+34) (60 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,246 cases (68 deaths)

Dodge – 15,757 cases (+63) (207 deaths)

Door – 3,747 cases (+26) (34 deaths)

Florence - 567 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (14 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 17,855 cases (+26) (154 deaths)

Forest - 1,494 cases (+16) (29 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,543 cases (26 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,642 cases (+14) (29 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,447 cases (50 deaths)

Kewaunee – 3,139 cases (+7) (34 deaths)

Langlade - 3,217 cases (+15) (43 deaths)

Manitowoc – 10,874 cases (+78) (90 deaths)

Marinette - 6,481 cases (+21) (72 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,744 cases (47 deaths)

Menominee – 976 cases (+3) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 6,324 cases (+22) (66 deaths)

Outagamie – 27,220 cases (+127) (252 deaths)

Shawano – 6,438 cases (+37) (79 deaths)

Sheboygan – 18,238 cases (+106) (176 deaths)

Waupaca – 7,200 cases (+34) (144 deaths)

Waushara – 3,224 cases (+19) (50 deaths) (+1)

Winnebago – 25,029 4,907 cases (+122) (250 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

