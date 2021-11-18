Advertisement

TSA prepared for high holiday travel numbers

Today travel numbers at the airport are back to pre-pandemic levels, and officials don’t expect a decline this holiday season.
Today travel numbers at the airport are back to pre-pandemic levels, and officials don’t expect...
Today travel numbers at the airport are back to pre-pandemic levels, and officials don’t expect a decline this holiday season.(WBAY)
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - With thanksgiving now just a week away the Appleton International Airport is gearing up for what they expect to be one of their busiest travel periods in quite some time.

Today travel numbers at the airport are back to pre-pandemic levels, and officials don’t expect a decline this holiday season.

“Historically, there has been a large increase in passenger flow around the holidays. So this is no different,” Pipia said.

Authorities want to remind travelers to remember their mask and arrive two hours before their flight to take care of what they need to.

“You just never know if you’re going to have traffic, you have to return a rental car, anything can happen, and you want to be at the airport earlier and get on the other side of that security,” Frank Pipia, a TSA representative said.

The biggest advice officials had is to pack smart! Despite all the signs and guides, TSA said people are constantly packing things in their carry-on that are not allowed. Discarding those items usually holds up security lines.

They want to remind people to leave large containers of liquids or anything that could be considered a weapon out of their carry-on.

“We expect with the holidays, of course we have more people, were confiscating more items.” Pipia.

This time of year food often comes through TSA as well. While things like spreadable cheese, and cranberry sauce are not allowed, pies and baked good are fine to bring through TSA.

While the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving are expected to be busy, they say the Sunday after is really the most hectic because everyone is coming home from the holiday.

They stress that when re-packing to come home, you keep the guidelines in mind, just as you did when you were heading out of town.

For more information on what you can and can’t bring through tsa, visit their website TSA.Gov. They have a search bar that lets you check individual items.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and SWAT respond to an armed person on Green Bay's east side. Nov. 18, 2021.
One in custody after SWAT situation on Green Bay’s east side, shelter in place lifted
Wisconsin Coronavirus Resources
COVID-19 activity “critically high” in 16 Wisconsin counties
Dominique Wilson has been identified by police as the woman killed during a shooting at a Green...
Green Bay Police release name of gas station shooting victim
Deputy Channing Pompa
Outagamie County deputy on advanced life support in battle with COVID-19
Miles Cruz in court
Court denies motion to drop attempted homicide charge against East River Trail suspect

Latest News

Timing of the near-total lunar eclipse on November 19
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: View the century’s longest lunar eclipse
Lawmakers propose new bill that aims to feed all Wisconsin students
Lawmakers introduce Healthy School Meals for All Act for Wisconsin students
Brown County Drug Task Force investigators say they discovered a gun making operation in the...
Investigators: Green Bay man 3D-printed homemade guns to trade for meth
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump
INTERVIEW: Political opinions on Biden, Harris and Trump
Timing of the near-total lunar eclipse on November 19
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Longest lunar eclipse of the century