TRENDING MILDER INTO THE WEEKEND

Skies will gradually clear out this evening as any flurries come to and end. With the decrease in clouds overnight, hopefully we’ll get a good view of the nearly total lunar eclipse after midnight. The peak of the eclipse will be around 3 a.m. as the moon takes on a reddish color. Bundle up if you’ll be out, though, lows will dip into the 20s once again with chills in the teens.

We’ll have less wind on Friday, but temperatures will still be cool. Look for some morning sunshine before thicker clouds return for the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy for Saturday’s gun-deer opener, but south winds will boost our temperatures back into the mild 40s. Even morning lows won’t be much cooler than 30 degrees.

While Saturday should be quiet weather-wise, our next weathermaker could bring some light snow late Sunday. Recent guidance has been taking this system a little further north, which means less snow for our area. Roads still might be a little slippery for the Monday morning commute.

Otherwise, look for a blustery wind Monday with some PM sunshine. It will turn cooler once again with highs limited to near 30 degrees. Lows should be in the teens Tuesday morning, but highs could rise back into the 40s by Wednesday.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: SW/S 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds with a weaker wind. A partial lunar eclipse late. Chills in the teens. LOW: 22

FRIDAY: Early sun, then clouds increase. Still cold, but less wind. HIGH: 37 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Milder, but breezy at times. HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Turning cloudy with snow or a wintry mix developing late. HIGH: 42 LOW: 22

MONDAY: Daybreak flakes. Blustery and colder with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 31 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with less wind. HIGH: 36 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. PM wintry mix? HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery with northern flakes. HIGH: 37

