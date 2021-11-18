School raises money to expand bathroom as more women enroll in STEM program

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An effort is underway right now to raise money to expand the women’s bathroom inside the Tesla Engineering Charter School at Appleton East.

That’s because of a sharp rise in the number of high school girls signing up for STEM classes, which include stuff like engineering and robotics.

During a fundraiser on Wednesday, a robot was shown off as the latest product built by students from the school, but those behind the construction include more female students than ever before.

“I think a lot of women who do get into STEM like engineering and manufacturing, that’s really like powerful to them,” said Analis Cordero, a senior at Appleton East.

Cordero is among the students, taking STEM classes, which have grown from one or two women per classroom twenty years ago, to now making up a quarter of the enrollment.

That’s why the school is holding fundraisers to expand the women’s restroom, which right now has just a single stall.

Instructor Nick German added, “When Appleton East was built once upon a time only girls, could only take home economic classes. They couldn’t even take technology and engineering courses at the time when we use to be called shop classes. So for us, we need to change that mindset.”

To make that happen, the school has partnered with McCain Foods as they attempt to draw attention to the cause.

“Local employers are saying we need more people that have these skill sets and in order to fill that need we need everybody, all of our students to not only get interested in, but pursue careers in those fields,” German said.

Plus, the project sends a strong message.

Cordero said, “If they see they’re really trying to push for more women to come into the program just by simply expanding the bathroom, that makes me feel really nice about it because then it’s just like the ratio of women to men isn’t super small anymore.”

The goal is to raise $150,000 by the end of the school year, so renovations can begin this summer.

