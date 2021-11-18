Advertisement

Reedsville wins Division 7 WIAA State Football title

Reedsville Football
Reedsville Football
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Reedsville is bringing home a state football title.

The Panthers defeated Coleman Thursday in the Division 7 WIAA State Football Championship game.

The final score was 17-0. This is Reedsville’s first state football title.

A Reedsville boys team had not been to state in a sport since 1946.

Coleman was undefeated going into the final game Thursday morning at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. It was the Cougars’ first appearance at state.

A welcome home for Reedsville is scheduled for Thursday evening at the Panther gym. The school district says the team will be escorted to the gym. The route begins at 4:30 p.m. from Deer View and travels north on W, east on Manitowoc, and south on Park before arriving at the gym.

Action 2 Sports is in Madison and will have coverage of the game tonight.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominique Wilson has been identified by police as the woman killed during a shooting at a Green...
Green Bay Police release name of gas station shooting victim
Wisconsin Coronavirus Resources
COVID-19 activity “critically high” in 16 Wisconsin counties
Deputy Channing Pompa
Outagamie County deputy on advanced life support in battle with COVID-19
Miles Cruz in court
Court denies motion to drop attempted homicide charge against East River Trail suspect
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse lawyers ask judge to declare mistrial over video; Jurors excused for the day

Latest News

Deer hunters in Wisconsin
Things to know for the 170th gun deer season in Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates a touchdown against the Seattle...
Packers get back to work without Rodgers on practice field
Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes reacts after striking out a batter during the seventh inning...
Brewers’ Burnes takes NL Cy Young Award
West De Pere vs. Pulaski Girls Basketball
Tuesday’s Girls Basketball Scores