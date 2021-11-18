Reedsville wins Division 7 WIAA State Football title

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Reedsville is bringing home a state football title.

The Panthers defeated Coleman Thursday in the Division 7 WIAA State Football Championship game.

The final score was 17-0. This is Reedsville’s first state football title.

A Reedsville boys team had not been to state in a sport since 1946.

Coleman was undefeated going into the final game Thursday morning at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. It was the Cougars’ first appearance at state.

A welcome home for Reedsville is scheduled for Thursday evening at the Panther gym. The school district says the team will be escorted to the gym. The route begins at 4:30 p.m. from Deer View and travels north on W, east on Manitowoc, and south on Park before arriving at the gym.

Action 2 Sports is in Madison and will have coverage of the game tonight.

