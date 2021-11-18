Packers get back to work without Rodgers on practice field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers began preparing for this week’s NFC North match-up with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, but did so without some of their top talent on the field.

That includes quarterback Aaron Rodgers (toe), wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder), and left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee). According to the team’s injury report, Wednesday was considered a walk through and many of the practice designations were estimates. That includes wide receiver Davante Adams, who was listed as a limited participant due to a shoulder injury.

Rodgers missed the last two weeks of practice while on the COVID-19 reserve list, and showed up on the Packers injury report Saturday with a toe issue. The reigning MVP said after practice it was the toe issue that held him out of practice for a mental day.

“Just kind of a day to day how I’m feeling whether I’m at practice. I didn’t find any issues with recovery. Standard Monday and Tuesday, feel good wind-wise. Definitely took a few shots on Sunday, but I feel good today on Wednesday,” said Aaron Rodgers.

Green Bay has plenty to work on ahead of this week’s game against Minnesota. Head coach Matt LaFleur mentioned on Monday the mental errors from the Seahawks game this past week, and Rodgers reiterated the need to clean up those issues.

“I think it’s more of the little details. If you watch the film back we had multiple mental errors, and just little detail things we didn’t do very well. Those need to get cleaned up for sure. I don’t know if it was a lot of timing issues we had, it was more of the details in the schematics,” said Rodgers.

Rodgers told reporters that he expects to play Sunday against the Vikings. Head coach Matt LaFleur is also hoping Rodgers’ blindside protector is back for the Vikings game, but they’re taking everything with David Bakhtiari day-by-day as he comes back from a torn ACL.

Bakhtiari has not practiced in nearly a week after being held out last Friday and on Wednesday.

