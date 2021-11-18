MSNBC banned from Rittenhouse trial

KENOSHA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Kenosha Police Department launched an investigation into a national journalist who reportedly told police officers he was trailing the sealed bus meant to transport jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

Shortly after revealing the initial details of the incident, Judge Bruce Schroeder assembled Rittenhouse and the lawyers for both sides into the courtroom where he provided more information.

According to Schroeder, the journalist identified himself as James J. Morrison and told police he was working for NBC News’ cable news network MSNBC. He claimed he was instructed by someone with MSNBC in New York to follow the bus.

MSNBC has not released a statement at this time to confirm if Morrison is affiliated with the network.

Schroeder indicated officers stopped Morrison when he allegedly ran a red light. At that point, Morrison reportedly told officers what he was doing. In a pair of tweets, the Kenosha Police Dept. stated that he was “briefly taken into custody” and then issued several traffic-related citations.

The police department assured the public there “was no breach of security regarding the jury, nor were there any photographs obtained.” The tweets added that no other details were going to be released because this is an open investigation, saying that “this incident is being investigated much further.”

Addressing the courtroom, Schroeder noted that MSNBC reporters will no longer be allowed in the courthouse.

To note, NBC15 News, which is owned by Gray Television, is an affiliate of NBC News, which also owns MSNBC.

NBC15 News has dispatched its own reporters to Kenosha to cover the trial. Any of the actions or comments of the judge are not about nor do they reflect our reporters’ coverage.

MSNBC has not issued a response since the judge’s statement. Any statement from the organization will be added to this story.

