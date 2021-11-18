Advertisement

MSNBC banned from Rittenhouse trial

A national journalist was reportedly following the jury bus.
Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse arrives after the lunch break at his trial in Kenosha Circuit Court,...
Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse arrives after the lunch break at his trial in Kenosha Circuit Court, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Kenosha, Wis. (Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP)(Mark Hertzberg/ZUMA Press Wire | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Kenosha Police Department launched an investigation into a national journalist who reportedly told police officers he was trailing the sealed bus meant to transport jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

Shortly after revealing the initial details of the incident, Judge Bruce Schroeder assembled Rittenhouse and the lawyers for both sides into the courtroom where he provided more information.

According to Schroeder, the journalist identified himself as James J. Morrison and told police he was working for NBC News’ cable news network MSNBC. He claimed he was instructed by someone with MSNBC in New York to follow the bus.

MSNBC has not released a statement at this time to confirm if Morrison is affiliated with the network.

Schroeder indicated officers stopped Morrison when he allegedly ran a red light. At that point, Morrison reportedly told officers what he was doing. In a pair of tweets, the Kenosha Police Dept. stated that he was “briefly taken into custody” and then issued several traffic-related citations.

The police department assured the public there “was no breach of security regarding the jury, nor were there any photographs obtained.” The tweets added that no other details were going to be released because this is an open investigation, saying that “this incident is being investigated much further.”

Addressing the courtroom, Schroeder noted that MSNBC reporters will no longer be allowed in the courthouse.

To note, NBC15 News, which is owned by Gray Television, is an affiliate of NBC News, which also owns MSNBC.

NBC15 News has dispatched its own reporters to Kenosha to cover the trial. Any of the actions or comments of the judge are not about nor do they reflect our reporters’ coverage.

MSNBC has not issued a response since the judge’s statement. Any statement from the organization will be added to this story.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominique Wilson has been identified by police as the woman killed during a shooting at a Green...
Green Bay Police release name of gas station shooting victim
Wisconsin Coronavirus Resources
COVID-19 activity “critically high” in 16 Wisconsin counties
Deputy Channing Pompa
Outagamie County deputy on advanced life support in battle with COVID-19
Miles Cruz in court
Court denies motion to drop attempted homicide charge against East River Trail suspect
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse lawyers ask judge to declare mistrial over video; Jurors excused for the day

Latest News

Change this caption before publishing
Green Bay Police asking people to shelter in place in east side neighborhood
Leonardo da Vinci School for Gifted Learners in downtown Green Bay
Green Bay school temporarily closing due to COVID-19
November 18 mid-morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wind chilly
The cost of a Thanksgiving dinner in 2021.
Breaking down the increased cost of Thanksgiving dinner in Wisconsin