Lawrence planning and zoning board approves moving forward with fulfillment center

LAWRENCE, Wis. (WBAY) - After a meeting that lasted more than 2 hours, the town of Lawrence is moving forward with a plan for a large development.

Dallas-based developer Trammel Crow is proposing investing $200 million to build a fulfillment center on unused farmland along Freedom Road near Interstate 41.

The Lawrence Planning and Zoning Board voted unanimously Wednesday night to bring the project before to the town board where they will consider it. Despite making it’s way out of the committee, the proposal is still several steps away from possibly becoming a reality.

Residents sounded off at a public hearing Wednesday for the first time voicing their concerns and support.

Trammell Crow submitted construction plans for a 90 foot tall fulfillment center that would operate 24/7 365 days a year. They didn’t identify the company seeking to occupy the warehouse.

According to the company, the facility will generate around 400 to 500 vehicle traffic during peak AM and PM hours and create up to 1,500 jobs.

The majority of residents who spoke at town hall were against the project.

“This size would be like having an aircraft carrier in the bay of Green Bay. It would fit but it certainly wouldn’t fit in,” Judy Hooyman said raising concerns around the development. “So what’s next? Likely more warehouses.”

There were some residents who voiced their support.

“You guys have made the change from what I remember this being,” Mike Gildernick said pointing at those in attendance. “Did we like it? We didn’t like it when you guys came. But we didn’t complain.” He supports the project.

The town of Lawrence board will have a regular scheduled meeting on December 13, yet it’s unclear if town supervisors will vote on approving the development.

