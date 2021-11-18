Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Political opinions on Biden, Harris and Trump

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Opinions. Everybody has them. The Marquette University Law School released its latest poll, which asked people to weigh in on President Biden and other national figures. Poll director Charles Franklin talked with Chris Roth on Action 2 News at 4:30 about the results:

President Joe Biden’s approval rating, how he’s doing with Democrats and independents, and the timing of the survey.

Vice President Kamala Harris’s approval rating and why she has some advantages as V.P.

Former President Donald Trump and whether he should run in 2024 and how he’s doing with Republicans.

