Green Bay Police respond to east side weapons call, ask people to stay in homes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are asking people to shelter in place in the area of Clay and Emilie Streets on the city’s east side.

An Emergency Alert was sent out to phones Thursday afternoon.

The alert instructs people people to stay in their home “in the basement” until further notice.

Green Bay Police tell us they received a call about a man with a weapon. SWAT was being mobilized to the area.

