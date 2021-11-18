Advertisement

Green Bay Police respond to east side weapons call, ask people to stay in homes

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:04 PM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are asking people to shelter in place in the area of Clay and Emilie Streets on the city’s east side.

An Emergency Alert was sent out to phones Thursday afternoon.

The alert instructs people people to stay in their home “in the basement” until further notice.

Green Bay Police tell us they received a call about a man with a weapon. SWAT was being mobilized to the area.

Action 2 News is working to find out what is happening and will update this breaking news story.

