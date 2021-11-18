Established and still growing Green Bay comedy scene draws famous names

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While next week many of us will be thinking about the wishbones in turkey, your funny bone may be getting more attention over the next few weeks.

The Green Bay area comedy scene, which has drawn big names over the years, is kicking it up a notch with a new event in March.

“It is my job to make everyone, from every place, laugh,” Whitney Cummings, an award-winning stand-up comedian, writer, actress, and producer, shared. “Regardless of what you do for a living, regardless of how you vote, regardless of who you are. I think a lot of communities started getting out of touch.”

Which is why Cummings was so excited to come to a smaller metropolitan area like Green Bay during her international “Touch Me Tour.” She is performing on Friday November 19 at 8:00 p.m. CST at the Meyer Theater.

Meanwhile, giving local comics their shot in the spotlight is the Green Room in De Pere. It’s home to the Comedy City Improv Troop.

“It’s invaluable,” Comedy City Troop member and stand-up comedian John Egan said. “We’ve done so many different shows here. We’ve done music acts. I’ve done a musical duo. I’ve done a Dungeons and Dragons role play comedy show. I’ve done plays around different buildings. I’ve written plays so there are not a lot of spaces like this that are such a mash-up of comedy and styles and themes.”

Plus teaching improv classes and programs to the next generation of comics.

“Really to show young adults that just like adults we can find comedy everywhere,” Chad Nehring, co-owner of the Green Room and Comedy City Improv Troop member, said. “That carries over into a lot of things. It carries over into business. It carries over into how we relate to each other. Good listening skills and learning how to understand each other.”

The laughs will be continuing in March with the first-ever Green Bay Comedy Crawl. A week of comedy sets across multiple stages including the Meyer Theater and the Resch Center.

