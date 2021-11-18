Dog rescue features local heroes in fundraising calendar

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thre are less than 40 days left until Christmas, and holiday shopping is already underway. One local dog rescue is hoping you’ll keep them in mind-- as you look forward to the new year.

Rich Longcore is an Engineer/Paramedic with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, but you can just call him Mr. May.

“Oh my God, what did I do to myself,” says Longcore. “Because, you know, firefighers are just so kind to one another out there. I can’t wait to see what happens.”

Longcore is one of more than a dozen Brown County firefighters from Ashwaubenon, Suamico, Lawrence, Ledgeview, Bellevue, De Pere and Allouez featured in the 2022 Fire & Fur calendar.

“These dogs were helpless and defenseless, out there, and an organization like this comes in and big open hearts, takes care of them and how can you not get behind something like that,” says Longcore.

The calendar is a fundraiser for Mit Liebe German Shepherd Dog Rescue. Meaning “with love” in German, Mit Liebe rescues abandoned or surrendered German Shepherds. The organization caring for the dogs both physically and mentally.

According to volunteer, Anna Snyder, “We take them in and we try and if there are any behavioral issues that need to be worked on we try and get that taken care of and then we find a loving home for the dog.”

Obviously, care like that isn’t free, so the rescue put together the calendar. Available in Brown County Festival Foods stores, at the service counter for $20, and through the Mit Liebe website, sales will not only help to support the mission of the organization, but it also recognizes the brave men and women in the local fire service.

Volunteer Christina Toonen says, “It was so much fun, we had a blast and we had so much fun we’re going to do it again next year and we’ll continue doing to because we do really enjoy featuring all of our local heroes.”

And of course the dogs, who, through the calendar’s exposure, could help bring awareness to Mit Liebe and hopefully forever homes for other rescue pups.

