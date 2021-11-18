Deer crashes expected to rise this month

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deer related crashes are expected to rise this November in Wisconsin as we enter the peak of mating season.

“From October through November, it’s pretty much their mating season, so that’s when the deer are going to become more active and that’s when they’re going to be crossing the road,” said Mason Simmons, the Northeast Region Traffic Safety Engineer for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

He said there were more than 16,500 deer crashes statewide in 2020, with 13 people killed. Eleven of the deaths were motorcyclists.

“Historically, we’ve been trending down in the severity of those crashes and a lot of that is thanks to engineering treatments that we’re putting up and advances in manufacturing of car safety,” said Simmons.

However, preliminary data from WISDOT shows more than 11,500 crashes for 2021 so far. He said Sheboygan, Fond Du Lac and Manitowoc counties have the most crashes in northeast Wisconsin with more than 400 incidents each. Nine people have been killed in the state, eight of them motorcyclists.

WISDOT wants drivers to stay alert, follow the speed limits and put their cellphones down.

If you do happen to hit a deer, call 911 if the carcass is on the road. Dial the non-emergency line for the nearest Sheriff’s office if the deer is on the side of the road.

“Reporting the accident is a good way for us to remove the deer carcass so that there’s not a follow up crash that can occur from it,” said Simmons. “You might be okay, but then the person behind you might not be as lucky.”

