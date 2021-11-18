A CHILLY DAY HERE IN NORTHEAST WISCONSIN

Cloudy skies and a blustery west-northwest wind have kept temperatures in the 30s so far today. This afternoon, those temperatures won’t climb much higher, and blustery conditions will keep the wind chill or feels like temperatures in the teens and 20s.

At times this afternoon, we could see additional flurries in the area, just like we saw for most of the morning. Accumulations from any flurries that are around are not expected, and skies will gradually clear out this evening... Which is good since we’ll hopefully get a view of a partial lunar eclipse after midnight. The peak of the eclipse will be around 3 am, as the moon takes on reddish color.

We’ll have more highs in the 30s tomorrow with less wind, but then south winds will increase as we head into the weekend. Skies will be mostly cloudy for Saturday’s gun-deer opener, but south winds will boost our temperatures back into the mild 40s.

We’re still tracking a weathermaker that could bring us some light snow on Sunday night. Recent guidance has been taking this system a little further north, will less amounts of accumulation for the area. At this point, light accumulations cannot be ruled out, with gusty northwest winds after the snow comes to an end. Roads might be a little slippery for the Monday morning commute.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 15-25+ MPH

FRIDAY: W/S 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Cloudy skies. Flurries or light snow showers at times. Wind chills in the 20s. HIGH: 35

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. A partial lunar eclipse late. Chills in the teens. LOW: 22

FRIDAY: Early sun, then clouds increase. Cold, but less wind. HIGH: 37 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Broken clouds and cooler. Snow showers possible at NIGHT. HIGH: 42 LOW: 22

MONDAY: Daybreak flakes. Cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 31 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with less wind. HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Turning breezy. HIGH: 42

