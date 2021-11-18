Broadway District to light up for holiday season
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Broadway District is celebrating the season with the annual lighting ceremony in downtown Green Bay.
The Lighting Ceremony on Broadway is Friday, Nov. 19, 5-8 p.m.
The ceremony is being held at the corner of Broadway and Hubbard. The official countdown to illumination starts at 5:30 p.m.
There will be sleigh rides, carolers and window displays.
Local businesses will be open for holiday shopping.
