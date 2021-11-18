Advertisement

Breaking down the increased cost of Thanksgiving dinner in Wisconsin

The cost of a Thanksgiving dinner in 2021.
The cost of a Thanksgiving dinner in 2021.(Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The cost of a Thanksgiving meal is up more than 17 percent this year, according to the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation.

The farm bureau’s Marketbasket survey found dinner for 10 will cost you $71.49. That’s a 17.25 percent increase from 2020.

The survey looks at the price of popular food items served at Thanksgiving dinner.

When it comes to the driver of the cost increase, the bird is the word. The price of turkey is up 40 percent per pound in Wisconsin. That’s due to inflation, more people eating at home, demand prediction and supply chain issues, according to the bureau.

“It is no secret that the supply chain has been significantly disrupted in the past year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Director of Media Relations and Outreach Cassie Sonnentag. “Increased costs from processing to transportation have led to increased food prices, particularly in protein products.”

Thanksgiving food prices for 2021.
Thanksgiving food prices for 2021.(Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation)

Good thing there are plenty of promotional offers for shoppers.

“It is likely that shoppers will get a better deal on turkey purchases closer to the holiday than survey shoppers did earlier in the month,” said Sonnentag.

The bureau collected price samples of 15 Thanksgiving food items in November. Volunteer shoppers were asked to look for the best prices without coupons or purchase deals.

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest farm organization.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominique Wilson has been identified by police as the woman killed during a shooting at a Green...
Green Bay Police release name of gas station shooting victim
Deputy Channing Pompa
Outagamie County deputy on advanced life support in battle with COVID-19
Wisconsin Coronavirus Resources
COVID-19 activity “critically high” in 16 Wisconsin counties
Miles Cruz in court
Court denies motion to drop attempted homicide charge against East River Trail suspect
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse lawyers ask judge to declare mistrial over video; Jurors excused for the day

Latest News

Leonardo da Vinci School for Gifted Learners in downtown Green Bay
Green Bay school temporarily closing due to COVID-19
November 18 mid-morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wind chilly
Melissa Mann
Woman arrested in attempted robbery at Greenville McDonald’s
November 18 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold and blustery