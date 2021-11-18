Breaking down the increased cost of Thanksgiving dinner in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The cost of a Thanksgiving meal is up more than 17 percent this year, according to the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation.

The farm bureau’s Marketbasket survey found dinner for 10 will cost you $71.49. That’s a 17.25 percent increase from 2020.

The survey looks at the price of popular food items served at Thanksgiving dinner.

When it comes to the driver of the cost increase, the bird is the word. The price of turkey is up 40 percent per pound in Wisconsin. That’s due to inflation, more people eating at home, demand prediction and supply chain issues, according to the bureau.

“It is no secret that the supply chain has been significantly disrupted in the past year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Director of Media Relations and Outreach Cassie Sonnentag. “Increased costs from processing to transportation have led to increased food prices, particularly in protein products.”

Thanksgiving food prices for 2021. (Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation)

Good thing there are plenty of promotional offers for shoppers.

“It is likely that shoppers will get a better deal on turkey purchases closer to the holiday than survey shoppers did earlier in the month,” said Sonnentag.

The bureau collected price samples of 15 Thanksgiving food items in November. Volunteer shoppers were asked to look for the best prices without coupons or purchase deals.

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest farm organization.

