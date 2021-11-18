Advertisement

Biden to sign 3 law enforcement support bills into law

President Joe Biden is seen during a tour of a General Motors facility in Detroit on...
President Joe Biden is seen during a tour of a General Motors facility in Detroit on Wednesday. President Joe Biden will sign three bills into law at the White House Thursday morning: the Protecting America’s First Responders Act of 2021, the Confidentiality Opportunities for Peer Support Counseling Act or the COPS Counseling Act, and the Jaime Zapata and Victor Avila Federal Officers and Employees Protection Act.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will sign three bills into law at the White House Thursday morning: the Protecting America’s First Responders Act of 2021, the Confidentiality Opportunities for Peer Support Counseling Act or the COPS Counseling Act, and the Jaime Zapata and Victor Avila Federal Officers and Employees Protection Act.

The bipartisan first responders protection bill is designed to offer improved access to benefits for those disabled in the line of duty.

The COPS Counseling Act sets forth requirements for peer support counseling programs for law enforcement officers.

The Zapata and Avila bill ensures “individuals who have killed or attempted to kill U.S. federal officers and employees serving abroad can be brought to justice and prosecuted in the United States,” Sen. Chuck Grassley, one of the bill’s cosponsors, said in a news release.

The bill is named in honor of Immigration and Customs Enforcement special agents Jaime Zapata and Victor Avila, who were attacked by Mexican drug cartels in San Luis Potosi, Mexico on Feb. 15, 2011. Zapata died from his injuries.

Though the two suspects accused in the attack were taken into custody and convicted, an appeals court threw out the convictions in 2020 because of concerns over jurisdiction since the crimes were committed outside the U.S.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominique Wilson has been identified by police as the woman killed during a shooting at a Green...
Green Bay Police release name of gas station shooting victim
Deputy Channing Pompa
Outagamie County deputy on advanced life support in battle with COVID-19
Wisconsin Coronavirus Resources
COVID-19 activity “critically high” in 16 Wisconsin counties
Miles Cruz in court
Court denies motion to drop attempted homicide charge against East River Trail suspect
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse lawyers ask judge to declare mistrial over video; Jurors excused for the day

Latest News

FILE - Kim Kardashian arrives to the Serena Williams fashion show during Fashion Week in New...
Kardashian West helps fly Afghan women soccer players to UK
Melissa Mann
Woman arrested in attempted robbery at Greenville McDonald’s
President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister...
Differences endure as Biden brings back North America summit
Travis McMichael took the stand Wednesday in his murder trial. He, his father and a neighbor...
Arbery’s shooter facing hard questions; Black pastors rally
LIVE: Rittenhouse trial verdict