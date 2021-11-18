Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: View the century’s longest lunar eclipse

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a near-total eclipse of the moon and it will be the longest lunar eclipse of the century.

You’ll have to stay up late or get up really early to catch this overnight phenomenon.

Brad Spakowitz goes into great detail about what you can expect to see -- and when and where in the sky you can expect to see it. It’s THREE BRILLIANT MINUTES about a phenomenal 3 hours and 28 minutes.

We hope to see your photos and videos of the eclipse. Submit them at wbay.com/photos.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and SWAT respond to an armed person on Green Bay's east side. Nov. 18, 2021.
One in custody after SWAT situation on Green Bay’s east side, shelter in place lifted
Wisconsin Coronavirus Resources
COVID-19 activity “critically high” in 16 Wisconsin counties
Dominique Wilson has been identified by police as the woman killed during a shooting at a Green...
Green Bay Police release name of gas station shooting victim
Deputy Channing Pompa
Outagamie County deputy on advanced life support in battle with COVID-19
Melissa Mann
Woman arrested in attempted robbery at Greenville McDonald’s

Latest News

Reedsville High School football team and the state championship trophy
Reedsville celebrates state championship
A blue Subaru with QAnon slogans spray painted on it showed up at the Pewaukee Army Reserve...
QAnon supporter gets prison for attack on Wisconsin reservists
Mit Liebe German Shepherd Dog Rescue's fundraising calendar honors local firefighters
Local dog rescue publishes Fire & Fur calendar
Airport security
Speed up trips through airport security
Afghan refugees temporarily housed at St. Norbert Abbey in De Pere discuss their decision to...
Afghan refugees grateful for help in Wisconsin