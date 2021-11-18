3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: View the century’s longest lunar eclipse

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a near-total eclipse of the moon and it will be the longest lunar eclipse of the century.

You’ll have to stay up late or get up really early to catch this overnight phenomenon.

Brad Spakowitz goes into great detail about what you can expect to see -- and when and where in the sky you can expect to see it. It’s THREE BRILLIANT MINUTES about a phenomenal 3 hours and 28 minutes.

We hope to see your photos and videos of the eclipse. Submit them at wbay.com/photos.

