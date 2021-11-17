Wisconsin’s COVID-19 cases, deaths continue rising

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is holding a news conference at 3 P.M. Central Time on COVID-19 in Wisconsin. We’ll add that live feed to the top of this article when it’s available.

A statement from the DHS Wednesday urges people to protect their health during holiday gatherings. The health department says vaccines are the most effective protection, but people who aren’t fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask in public spaces, stay home if they aren’t feeling well, and get tested if they have any COVID symptoms.

Wisconsin has seen an increasing number of COVID-19 virus cases of late. The 7-day average crept up from 2,953 to 2,963 cases per day on Wednesday as the state reported 3,503 more cases. The DHS says 10.8% of all tests in the past 7 days were positive for the COVID-19 virus -- that rolling average has been steady all week at its highest point since last January 4. Outagamie County passed 27,000 cases Wednesday after 203 cases were confirmed in the latest test results.

The death toll is now 8,812 after 33 more deaths were reported to the DHS where COVID-19 was the cause or a major contributor that a person would have survived if not for the COVID-19. The DHS says 25 of these deaths happened in the last 30 days, raising the 7-day average to 15 deaths per day. Sheboygan County submitted 5 death reports to the state. Manitowoc County reported one death.

The DHS typically releases its report on virus activity in the 72 counties on Wednesdays, so we’re watching for an update. Last week, 8 counties had critically high activity -- 6 of them in the northwestern corner of the state, but also including Marinette County in our corner of Wisconsin. Wisconsin health officials confirmed 42,882 new coronavirus cases since the first of the month, including almost 21,000 (20,988) in the past 7 days.

There were 180 new hospital admissions for COVID-19 care since Tuesday’s report. The 7-day average is 129 hospitalizations per day by our math. Tuesday, the latest data available, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) said there were 1,144 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state, with 322 of these patients in intensive care.

Northeast health care region hospitals had 168 of those patients, with 39 in ICU. The Fox Valley region had 90 COVID-19 patients, with 15 in ICU.

VACCINATIONS

The DHS hasn’t published vaccination numbers since November 5, when it says Walgreens made changes to its vaccination records nationwide. The DHS says it won’t publish the changes until it’s confident the data are correct and the problem’s been fixed.

COVID-19 VACCINE CLINICS

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

Oconto County Public Health plans several booster dose vaccine clinics in November. The booster is available to anyone 18 or older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and meet certain eligibility requirements: 65 years or older, or adults who work or live in high-risk settings, live in long-term care settings, or have underlying medical conditions. Appointments are required and can be made by calling (920) 834-6846. The appointment line is available weekdays from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M. until all appointments are filled. Don’t leave a message; call again.

Bellin Health is offering “mix-and-match” COVID-19 vaccine boosters at its Ashwaubenon community vaccination site, the Green Bay Fastlane drive-thru testing site and all primary care clinics and FastCare locations. According to Bellin, it’s offering the mix-and-match option to eligible patients at all vaccination sites. Eligible Bellin patients and the general public may schedule a booster, initial or second COVID-19 vaccine dose through a MyBellinHealth account or by calling 920-445-7313.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

ThedaCare mobile testing clinics all offer rapid testing, with most results within 15 minutes, and the more accurate PCR testing, with most results in 24 to 48 hours. Rapid testing ends 30 minutes before the end of the clinic. This week’s schedule:

Thursday, Nov. 18, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Guardian Building, 2300 E. Capitol Dr., Appleton

Thursday, Nov. 18, 8 A.M.-4:30 P.M.: ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose, 601 Grove Ave.

Friday, Nov. 19, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Guardian Building, 2300 E. Capitol Dr., Appleton

Friday, Nov. 19, 8 .AM.-4 P.M.: Markesan City Hall, 150 S. Bridge St.

The City of Appleton expanded its testing and vaccination clinics at the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr. The site offers walk-in testing Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. Walk-in vaccination clinics are on Thursdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. and Fridays from 7 A.M. to 12 P.M. Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increases in cases or deaths since the last report are in bold) **

Brown – 42,669 cases (+180) (278 deaths)

Calumet – 7,709 cases (+87) (60 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,210 cases (67 deaths)

Dodge – 15,694 cases (+64) (207 deaths)

Door – 3,747 cases (+26) (34 deaths)

Florence - 568 cases (+7) (14 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 17,829 cases (+133) (154 deaths)

Forest - 1,478 cases (+6) (29 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,521 cases (25 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,628 cases (+12) (29 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,428 cases (50 deaths)

Kewaunee – 3,132 cases (+7) (34 deaths)

Langlade - 3,202 cases (+11) (43 deaths)

Manitowoc – 10,796 cases (+34) (90 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 6,460 cases (+25) (72 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,720 cases (48 deaths)

Menominee – 973 cases (+6) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 6,302 cases (+26) (66 deaths)

Outagamie – 27,093 cases (+203) (252 deaths)

Shawano – 6,401 cases (+12) (79 deaths)

Sheboygan – 18,132 cases (+65) (176 deaths) (+5)

Waupaca – 7,166 cases (+25) (144 deaths)

Waushara – 3,205 cases (+13) (49 deaths)

Winnebago – 24,907 cases (+190) (250 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

