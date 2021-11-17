Advertisement

Steven Avery petition rejected by Wisconsin Supreme Court

The petition for review was denied by the court without comment
Steven Avery in court (file photo)
Steven Avery in court (file photo)(Source: AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool, File)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s high court rejected Steven Avery’s petition to review his case. The Supreme Court released a simple response late Wednesday afternoon without comment: “It is ordered that the petition for review is denied, without costs.”

Avery attorney Kathleen Zellner filed the petition for review back in August. She argued the case presents “special and important reasons” justifying a Supreme Court review and focused on three issues: ineffective assistance of counsel; Brady violations, alleging prosecutors withheld exculpatory evidence from the defense; and destruction of bone fragments. Zellner wanted the court to order an evidentiary hearing.

“This Court should apply the standards it has so clearly articulated in past cases and allow Mr. Avery to have an evidentiary hearing on the merits of his allegations of constitutional violations. If his conviction truly has integrity, it will withstand the scrutiny of an evidentiary hearing,” Zellner wrote in the petition for review. “Without such scrutiny the question of the integrity and fairness of Mr. Avery’s trial hangs like a dark cloud over the Wisconsin judicial system.”

CLICK HERE to read the full petition filed by Zellner.

Action 2 News has reached out to Zellner for a comment on the ruling.

Avery is serving life in prison for murdering Theresa Halbach on his family’s property on Halloween, 2005. The case gained worldwide attention from the 2015 Netflix documentary series “Making A Murderer.”

In July, an appellate court denied Avery an evidentiary hearing. That ruling said lower courts did not err in denying motions raising claims about evidence or the effectiveness of Avery’s trial attorneys.

Avery Update by WBAY on Scribd

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stainbrook family
Wisconsin State Trooper dies after battle with COVID-19
Dominique Wilson has been identified by police as the woman killed during a shooting at a Green...
Green Bay Police release name of gas station shooting victim
Wisconsin Coronavirus Resources
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Almost 4,000 cases confirmed, 32 deaths added
Neenah Police say they have arrested three people who are suspected to have a role in an armed...
3 arrested following armed robbery in Neenah
In an unusual move, Kyle Rittenhouse, the defendant, was able to draw his jurors Tuesday before...
No verdict after daylong deliberations by Rittenhouse jury

Latest News

Items you need for your emergency vehicle kits
What the public should know during Winter Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin
A frozen turkey is dropped into boiling cooking oil in a safety demonstration by the...
Thanksgiving fire safety
Neenah School District to offer COVID-19 vaccine for students, staff
A turkey fryer bubbles over after a turkey is dunked into it.
Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue offers cooking tips for a safe Thanksgiving