Wisconsin man crashes through city hall entrance, angry about citation

CUMBERLAND, Wis. (AP) - Police in a northwestern Wisconsin community say a man angry with a citation issued to a family member deliberately crashed through the front entrance to city hall, narrowly missing an officer.

Cumberland Police Chief Heather Wolfe says an officer was sitting inside the building approximately 20 feet from where the man’s car smashed through the wall. That officer was not injured.

Repair crews worked to repair the gaping hole left by the crash Tuesday.

The man was arrested and booked into jail on probable cause criminal damage to property, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated. Police sent the case to the Barron County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of formal charges.

