What the public should know during Winter Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Emergency Management recognizes this as Winter Weather Awareness Week.

Brown County officials discuss what you need to have to be prepared for a winter emergency.

“We all had that first taste of the snow storm that came through, now it’s a reminder for us to make sure that we’re taking the necessary precautions and preparedness for one of those events that may take place,” said Troy Streckenbach, Brown County Executive.

Brown County Emergency Management says your car should have a cell phone charger, duct tape, first aid kit, jumper cables, a shovel and windshield scraper, all in case you break down.

“Have some food and water just to sustain yourself, but a blanket, sleeping bag in the truck of your car or in your car, something to stay warm when the winter weather hits,” said Sam Martin, Coordinator, Brown County Emergency Management.

It’s also a week of preparation for Green Bay Public Works Department, as it also prepares for more snow to start falling.

Public Works has more than 5,000 tons of salt left over from a mild last winter. It has saved the city nearly $400,000.

Nearly 3,000 additional tons has been ordered, just to be on the safe side.

“To be able to order the commodities we need like salt for the winter as early as March, it gives the suppliers a long lead time to get it here because we have to have it,” said Chris Pirlot, Operations Director, Green Bay Public Works Department.

Pirlot said more than 8,000 tons is sitting on their dock, ready to go, and plenty to last all winter.

”I can attest to that on behalf of the City of Green Bay that we’re ready to take care of ice and snow issues and keep our roads as safe as we can,” said Pirlot.

According to Wisconsin Emergency Management, listed below are several common items that should be included in emergency vehicle kits:

Cell phone car charger

Bottled drinking water

Non-perishable food that requires no cooking

Duct tape

First aid kit with pocketknife

Shovel & windshield scraper

Matches

Blankets, extra hats, socks, and mittens

Booster cables & tow chain or rope

Sand or cat litter

Emergency flares

Fluorescent distress flag

Flashlights & extra batteries

Battery-powered NOAA Weather Radio and a commercial radio

Extra medications and baby items

Pet food/shelter

Power banks for cell phone charging

