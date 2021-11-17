Volunteers ‘on pace’ to fulfill runners’ dreams across the country

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - An organization started by a husband and wife who wanted to help runners reach their goals is taking on a life of its own.

They started with a few volunteers in 2017, who were willing to pace marathoners to the finish line, and now have hundreds of volunteers in races nearly every weekend from coast to coast. Now, they’re launching their own local race as a way to say thanks to a supportive community.

The snapshots on runners’ faces capture it all - determination, grit and pride.

Paul and Carrie Miller - as well as their small army of 750 volunteer pacers from all over the United States - have made the dreams of thousands of strangers become reality by guiding them to the finish line within a minute of their goal times.

“I think it’s a gift. I think all of our pacers are so happy to give that to other people,” said Carrie Miller, a co-founder of OnPace Race.

Their dream to help others started small four years ago, when the millers paced runners in the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon, and just two other Wisconsin races.

“It was in its infancy,” said Paul Miller, a co-founder of OnPace Race.

By the following year, OnPace Race grew to 12 races, and never looked back.

“We did not expect this to be what it is today,” said Paul. “It’s been a wildly fun ride.”

Next year, they’re on pace to pace more than 50 races in 22 states.

They do all of this with other full-time jobs and as the parents of six.

“We take it day by day and look at it as an opportunity,” said Carrie. “And it’s also a balancing act with our family. Thankfully, all of our kids are also runners, so they jump at opportunity to come with us and help in whatever way they can. I have a daughter who paces. She’s 12.”

“I get asked every race ‘how many marathons have you done’ and I can truly say, I have no idea,” says Paul. “At one point this fall, there were seven straight weekends i did marathons. I think that was it. I don’t know! I might have done eight! they got lost along the way, but each one as great.”

It’s that kind of energy and enthusiasm that draws runners to pacers mid-race, pushing them when it feels like the finish line is in another state.

“We get paid in sweaty hugs. That’s the big joke,” said Mandi Wile, a volunteer for OnPace Race and its Social Media Coordinator. “We volunteer for this.”

Wilke inspires others by sharing those race day emotions on social media, but started as a pacer herself.

“It’s very different when you take your racing purpose out of your selfish reasons and put them on the floor for other people,” said Wilke.

So in this season of giving and thankfulness, OnPace Race is stepping into new territory, and is organizing the inaugural Run De Pere half Marathon on Thanksgiving weekend.

“In the spirit of Thanksgiving, I think it’s our way for OnPace Race to give back to the community, and we all have gifts to share, and our gift is we have a community of very passionate runners, so this is a way to celebrate those gifts of running,” said Carrie.

“A question I hear often is, well how much money does OnPace Race make? They must make a ton of money if they’re doing all these events. They’re not doing it to make money,” said Wilke. “It’s really about how can we support the local businesses? How can we support the organizations? But at the end of the day, how can we help keep people healthy and involved in their community and running and keep that passion going?”

The Run De Pere half-marathon is scheduled for November 28th, with proceeds going to West De Pere High School. CLICK HERE for race and registration details.

