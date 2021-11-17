Advertisement

State Supreme Court to take up case of embattled DNR leader

Fred Prehn
Fred Prehn(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Supreme Court has agreed to consider whether the state Department of Natural Resources policy board’s leader can continue to hold his seat months after his term expired.

Fred Prehn, a Wausau dentist, was appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2015.

Although his term ended May 1, he has refused to step down.

The move had denied Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ appointee Sandra Naas a seat and maintained a 4-3 majority for Republican appointees.

Prehn argued that a 1964 state Supreme Court ruling means he does not have to leave until Naas is confirmed by the Senate.

However, Republicans who control the chamber have made no move to set a confirmation hearing or answer questions about whether they plan to do so.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stainbrook family
Wisconsin State Trooper dies after battle with COVID-19
Dominique Wilson has been identified by police as the woman killed during a shooting at a Green...
Green Bay Police release name of gas station shooting victim
Wisconsin Coronavirus Resources
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Almost 4,000 cases confirmed, 32 deaths added
Neenah Police say they have arrested three people who are suspected to have a role in an armed...
3 arrested following armed robbery in Neenah
In an unusual move, Kyle Rittenhouse, the defendant, was able to draw his jurors Tuesday before...
No verdict after daylong deliberations by Rittenhouse jury

Latest News

School raises money to expand bathroom as more women enroll in STEM program
Items you need for your emergency vehicle kits
What the public should know during Winter Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin
Steven Avery in court (file photo)
Steven Avery petition rejected by Wisconsin Supreme Court
What the public should know during Winter Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin
What the public should know during Winter Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin
Rittenhouse lawyers ask judge to declare mistrial over video; Jurors excused for the day
Rittenhouse lawyers ask judge to declare mistrial over video; Jurors excused for the day