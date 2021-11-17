State DHS officials visit Oshkosh school vaccine clinic

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The second vaccine clinic at an Oshkosh school was held Tuesday afternoon and state DHS officials were on hand to see the first few kids receive their shots.

It was held at Shapiro STEM Academy.

The first student in line was 9 year old Ashton Vang whose mother says it’s something he wanted to do.

“I have older kids, my husband and I were both vaccinated and it’s just another way to help reduce the risk of getting COVID so we just see that it’s a good thing,” added Zong Vang.

The clinic comes after another clinic in the district, a week ago at Oaklawn Elementary where more than a 150 doses of the pediatric Pfizer vaccine were administered.

This time, DHS Secretary- designee Karen Timberlake was on hand.

We asked her. how many kids statewide have been vaccinated so far.

“The really good news is we have a lot of demand for the vaccine in kids five to eleven. We have certainly walk in clinics like the one one that’s happening here and the one that happened last week in the Oshkosh school where they actually vaccinated more kids than they thought they would,” Timberlake said.

Outside the school, a handful of protestors held signs, opposing the vaccine.

We also asked whether Governor Evers would support a mandate.

Timberlake replied, “I have not heard that is a topic of conversation yet. I think what we know is we’re very excited to see the strong interest in the vaccine we have so far.”

During the clinic the superintendent also received his booster shot.

Dr. Bryan Davis previously said with vaccinations some COVID protocols could be lifted in January including mandatory masking.

“That’s something we evaluate month to month, so we will be looking at our mask requirements in a couple of weeks here and then been able to do that as we’re moving forward so we’ll see how that plays out,” he replied.

County health officials say they’re also working with the Winneconne School District to hold a clinic there, but have yet to set a date.

