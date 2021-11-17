Reedsville to compete for first state title Thursday vs. Coleman

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -Two teams who have never been to the State championship before are headed to Camp Randall Thursday: Reedsville and Coleman. They will play for the Division 7 title.

The Cougars are undefeated this season but the Panthers are impressive too at 12-1.

Reedsville’s defense only allows 10.5 points a game on average and they’ve shut out two teams this year.

On Tuesday, the team got to practice at the Don Hutson Center ahead of their big game Thursday morning in Madison.

“I think it’s a great matchup,” Reedsville quarterback Brennen Dvoracheck said. “We’re both running teams. Our offensives are really good, our defensives are good too. It’s just gonna be a dog fight in the end and whoever wants it more in the end is gonna get it.”

“We got this far, we’re not satisfied at all,” senior Cole Ebert said. “We want the gold and then we’ll be satisfied.”

“First of all we gotta get used to playing at 10 in the morning and just settle down first,” Panthers head coach Aaron Frederick said. “Settle in first and get into their normal routine and that’s gonna be the big key on Thursday.”

“To bring home the gold, that would mean a lot to the community,” senior Weston Liebzeit said. “Reedsville hasn’t won state for a long time for anything so. "

A Reedsville boys team has not been to State in a sport since 1946.

Kickoff for the D7 title is 10 a.m. Thursday at Camp Randall.

