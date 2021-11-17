Packers RB AJ Dillon receives key to Door County

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon has been presented the key to Door County.

Dillon regularly tweets about his love for Door County and his visits there. On Tuesday, Destination Door County presented Dillon with the symbolic key.

“I love everything about Door County,” Dillon said at the DDC annual meeting. “Thank you guys very much, super honored, and a little taken a back right now, thank you so much.”

I got the key! 😁😁😁 I love Door County @mydoorcounty pic.twitter.com/YCm5FRNq4k — AJ “The Sauce” Dillon (@ajdillon7) November 17, 2021

Dillon says his fiancée’s family introduced him to the magic of Door County. He proposed in Egg Harbor.

The DDC annual meeting was held in Jacksonport. About 130 business leaders and community members gathered at the Fernwood Gardens Ballroom at Mr. G’s. It’s the first time they’ve held an in-person meeting in two years.

Destination Door County is the official tourism marketing and management organization for the county.

Defender: “Are you really the mayor? Where is Door County?”

Me: “So what you want to do is, get on I-43. Take Exit 185 onto the Hwy, the 57 towards Sturgeon Bay.” pic.twitter.com/GXxGit7JeB — AJ “The Sauce” Dillon (@ajdillon7) November 8, 2021

I’d do a fish creek day with AC Tap for lunch. The bayside for a drink and Alexander’s for dinner ✅ https://t.co/U0Al7ODQjD — AJ “The Sauce” Dillon (@ajdillon7) November 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.