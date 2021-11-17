Advertisement

Packers place OLB Whitney Mercilus on injured reserve

Green Bay Packers' Whitney Mercilus celebrates his sack of Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson...
Green Bay Packers' Whitney Mercilus celebrates his sack of Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus has gone on injured reserve after hurting his biceps in a 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

The Packers announced the move Tuesday. The designation means Mercilus must miss at least the next three games.

Mercilus joined the Packers on Oct. 21, one day after the Houston Texans released him. He has appeared in four games with the Packers and has five tackles and a sack.

In other moves Tuesday, the Packers moved linebacker Tipa Galeai from the practice squad to the active roster, signed linebacker La’Darius Hamilton and running back Kerrith Whyte to the practice squad and released defensive lineman Auzoyah Alufohai.

The Packers (8-2) visit the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) on Sunday.

