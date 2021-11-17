Packers OLB Za’Darius Smith covers woman’s car repair bill

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The giving spirit is strong with the Green Bay Packers on and off the field.

Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith took to social media to share his story of helping out a stranger.

Smith, who is recovering from back surgery, was at a car dealership when a woman ahead of him was hit with the news that she needed a new water pump that would cost her $2,000. Smith stepped up and paid for it.

“Blessings! I took care of it! She started crying so I started crying,” Smith wrote in an Instagram story.

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur says the team is hopeful they’ll get Smith back before the end of the season.

