Advertisement

Packers OLB Za’Darius Smith covers woman’s car repair bill

Za'Darius Smith returns to practice for individual drills.
Za'Darius Smith returns to practice for individual drills.(WBAY-TV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The giving spirit is strong with the Green Bay Packers on and off the field.

Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith took to social media to share his story of helping out a stranger.

Smith, who is recovering from back surgery, was at a car dealership when a woman ahead of him was hit with the news that she needed a new water pump that would cost her $2,000. Smith stepped up and paid for it.

“Blessings! I took care of it! She started crying so I started crying,” Smith wrote in an Instagram story.

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur says the team is hopeful they’ll get Smith back before the end of the season.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stainbrook family
Wisconsin State Trooper dies after battle with COVID-19
Wisconsin Coronavirus Resources
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Almost 4,000 cases confirmed, 32 deaths added
Police units parked outside gas station in downtown Green Bay
Green Bay Police identify victim of gas station shooting
Neenah Police say they have arrested three people who are suspected to have a role in an armed...
3 arrested following armed robbery in Neenah
In an unusual move, Kyle Rittenhouse, the defendant, was able to draw his jurors Tuesday before...
No verdict after daylong deliberations by Rittenhouse jury

Latest News

Literacy Green Bay
Literacy Green Bay hosting open house
Toys for Tots logo
Toys for Tots
Stainbrook family
Wisconsin State Trooper dies after battle with COVID-19
November 16 Birthday Club
November 16 Birthday Club