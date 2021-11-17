Advertisement

Outagamie County deputy on advanced life support in battle with COVID-19

Deputy Channing Pompa
Deputy Channing Pompa(Outagamie County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Outagamie County deputy remains hospitalized on advanced life support in a battle with COVID-19.

Deputy Channing Pompa has been in the hospital since Sept. 26.

On Nov. 16, the Pompa family released an update on a GoFundMe page for the family.

“It has been just over one month since Channing was transferred to an out of state hospital to receive more advanced care. He is still currently on this advanced life support and has had several complications during this past month. He remains sedated but every day the team is working on slowly coming down in hopes of having him awake in the next couple of weeks. He has a very long road ahead of him yet with an undetermined outcome still. But we pray every single day for recovery soon and that he will come home to us. Thank you all for your support. It truly means so much to us,” reads a statement from the Pompa.

Deputy Pompa is a patrol deputy with the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office. He joined the force in 2020 after serving in the United States Air Force for 11 years. He’s still in the Air Force Reserve.

Pompa patrols the Town of Buchanan and Village of Combined Locks.

