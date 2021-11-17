Advertisement

New Jersey man gets prison for coordinating vandalism to synagogues in Wisconsin, Michigan

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man is going to prison for his role in conspiring with a hate group to threaten and intimidate properties owned by Blacks and Jews throughout the country.

A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced 20-year-old Richard Tobin to one year and one day in prison.

Tobin pleaded guilty to conspiring against rights stemming from vandalized synagogues in Racine, Wisconsin, and Hancock, Michigan. The synagogues were spray painted with hate symbols in September 2019.

Prosecutors say Tobin labeled the coordinated attack “Operation Kristallnacht” after the 1938 Nazi attack against Jews in Germany.

